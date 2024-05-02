Suspect dies after getting shot by police near Hohokam Stadium in Mesa
May 2, 2024, 11:34 AM | Updated: 2:44 pm
(Facebook File Photo/City of Mesa Police Department)
PHOENIX – A suspect shot by police near Hohokam Stadium in Mesa was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.
The incident occurred in a neighborhood north of the spring training venue off Center Street, between McKellips and Brown roads, according to the Mesa Police Department.
No officers were injured, police said in a social media post just after 11 a.m.
There is no threat to the community, police said in a later post. The deceased was the only suspect in the incident.
No other information was immediately available.
