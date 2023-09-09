Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix suburb to take on $50M of temporary debt to support battery plant

Sep 9, 2023, 6:30 AM

A rendering shows the planned battery manufacturing facility that LG Energy Solution is going to bu...

A rendering shows the planned battery manufacturing facility that LG Energy Solution is going to build in Queen Creek. (Queen Creek)

(Queen Creek)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY AUDREY JENSEN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


The Town of Queen Creek has moved forward with a temporary solution to fund substantial public infrastructure costs for the planned LG Energy Solution battery manufacturing plants in the southeast Valley.

As part of an agreement with the battery company, Queen Creek has promised to build out more than $80 million worth of public infrastructure for LGES’ new factory, including new streets and water and wastewater improvements adjacent to the facility.

Queen Creek is expecting a state reimbursement program to cover about 80%, or $67 million, of the $84 million in anticipated costs. Through the program, cities can be reimbursed costs through prime contracting tax revenue generated from construction of a qualified manufacturing plant.

The other 20% of public infrastructure costs is expected to be covered through local construction sales tax, the town said. The project is expected to break ground sometime in 2023. Because construction hasn’t started, the town isn’t yet collecting those taxes and cannot receive reimbursements from the state. As a result, it needed to come up with a temporary solution to pay for the millions of dollars it will cost for infrastructure.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Phoenix police officer using VR training device....

KTAR.com

Tempe-based Wrap Technologies Introduces VR crisis training for law enforcement

Tempe-based Wrap Technologies announced it is introducing a new scenario to its vast catalog of pre-recorded scenarios for its Wrap Reality virtual reality training program.

7 hours ago

Jeremiah Ray Martin...

KTAR.com

Arizona man found guilty of molesting 10-year-old family member

An Arizona man is facing a minimum of 60 years in prison after he was found guilty of molesting a 10-year-old family member.

1 day ago

COVID-19 education relief funds...

Serena O'Sullivan

Horne rebuts Gov. Katie Hobbs’ accusation that he’s holding Arizona school funding money hostage

Gov. Katie Hobbs and Superintendent of Public Education Tom Horne publicly disagreed over COVID-19 education relief funds on Friday afternoon.

1 day ago

2023 Fall Restaurant Week deals, meals and eateries...

Serena O'Sullivan

Explore new eateries and low prices this 2023 Fall Arizona Restaurant Week

Over 180 Valley eateries are lifting the lids off meals you can buy through limited-time deals this 2023 Fall Arizona Restaurant Week.

1 day ago

Artist Thomas "Breeze" Marcus attends an exhibition opening of his work at Blue Rain Gallery in San...

Associated Press

Arizona artist caught up in Mesa museum censorship controversy

Collaboration between the art world and government can breed controversy, as seen when a Mesa museum show was postponed.

1 day ago

Firefighters responded to the Nikola Motor headquarters in Phoenix on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, to dea...

Kevin Stone

Another electric semi-truck catches fire at Nikola Motor headquarters in Phoenix

For the third time this summer, firefighters responded to the Nikola Motor headquarters in Phoenix on Friday morning to deal with an electric semi-truck fire.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Phoenix suburb to take on $50M of temporary debt to support battery plant