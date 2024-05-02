Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Former Phoenix police officer indicted in case involving child sexual abuse images

May 2, 2024, 4:11 PM | Updated: 4:11 pm

Phoenix police officer indicted in child sexual abuse images case...

A Phoenix police officer was indicted Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in a case involving child sexual abuse images. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A former Phoenix police officer was indicted Tuesday in a case involving child sexual abuse images, authorities said.

A judge ordered 41-year-old Alaa Robert Bartley of Gilbert to be detained pending his trial after a federal grand jury handed down a 12-count indictment, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona announced Thursday.

Bartley allegedly tried to take sexually explicit images of a 15-year-old girl in a bathroom in 2019 and exchanged child sexual abuse material on multiple occasions from 2020 to 2023, according to prosecutors. He was arrested April 5.

RELATED STORIES

The charges in the indictment include coercing a minor as well as multiple offenses involving distributing, receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material.

How much potential time in prison is indicted Phoenix officer facing?

Each of eight counts of receiving the images carries a potential maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, according to prosecutors. The other four counts carry a combined potential maximum sentence 80 years.

Bartley allegedly shared a sexual interest in children with an adult woman and exchanged images with her online. Prosecutors say he used a fake name but identified himself as a police officer and sent the woman photos showing his face.

The woman has been charged separately in the Eastern District of Michigan.

How long was officer with Phoenix Police Department before arrest?

The department placed Bartley on administrative leave and started the disciplinary process, which culminated in termination, after hearing the FBI was investigating him.

A Thursday statement from the Phoenix Police Department said Bartley, who joined the force in 2007, was no longer an officer.

Bartley then tendered his resignation on April 18, police said.

“These alleged actions are despicable and fundamentally opposed to the values our department and the law enforcement community,” Phoenix PD said.

The department said it is going over Bartley’s discipline and transfer history.

“We are also working with the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office to review cases that have been submitted for prosecution dating back to 2012,” Phoenix PD said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

File phot of a Mesa police SUV. A suspect shot by police near Hohokam Stadium in Mesa was pronounce...

KTAR.com

Suspect dies after getting shot by police near Hohokam Stadium in Mesa

A suspect shot by police near Hohokam Stadium in Mesa was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

34 minutes ago

Authorities arrested a man suspected of killing 1, injuring others...

Associated Press

Authorities arrest man suspected of fatally shooting 1 person, wounding 2 others in northern Arizona

On Thursday, authorities arrested a man suspected of killing one person and wounding two others on the Navajo Nation.

1 hour ago

Two children died after being pulled from backyard pool in Phoenix...

KTAR.com

2 children dead after being pulled from backyard Phoenix pool

The Phoenix Fire Department found two toddlers unresponsive after being pulled from a backyard pool on Thursday. The two children died.

2 hours ago

Preston Lord was killed after being attacked at a Halloween party in Queen Creek on Oct. 28, 2023. ...

KTAR.com

Here’s a timeline of everything involving Preston Lord, Gilbert Goons, East Valley youth violence

Here's a timeline of everything involving Preston Lord, the Gilbert Goons and youth violence that has occurred in the East Valley.

4 hours ago

Gilbert Goons officially classified as street gang, police leaders say...

Serena O'Sullivan

Gilbert Goons are officially designated as a criminal street gang

Public safety leaders in the East Valley announced on Thursday the Gilbert Goons group officially qualifies as a street gang.

5 hours ago

Headshot of Ronald Hellner, 81, the subject of a Silver Alert issued Wednesday, March 20, 2024....

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued in March canceled after missing Phoenix man located at hospital

A Silver Alert for a Phoenix man who went missing more than a month ago was canceled Thursday after he was located.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

Former Phoenix police officer indicted in case involving child sexual abuse images