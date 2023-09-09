Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Upscale townhome rental community opens in Surprise near the Loop 303

Sep 9, 2023, 2:00 PM | Updated: 5:29 pm

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — A new community of upscale townhome rental units recently opened in the West Valley.

Mark-Taylor Residential announced its new build-to-rent community, Sierra Verde, on Thursday. The two- and three-bedroom townhomes average 1,331 square feet, the company said.

The community at 15240 N. 142nd Avenue in Surprise includes a fitness center, clubhouse and swimming pool.

There is also a spa and outdoor playground, according to the Thursday announcement.

What does it cost to join the upscale townhome rental community?

Mark-Taylor’s announcement didn’t include much information about costs. However, its website mentioned that two-bedroom townhomes with private garages start at $1,849 per month.

The location is close to Loop 303. It’s an “ideal location within metro Phoenix’s West Valley,” Mark-Taylor’s announcement said.

The company’s managing director of multifamily investments, Andrew Podore, said the community is meeting demand for multifamily housing units in the area.

“Complemented by nearby access to reputable schools, prominent employers, and an array of shopping and dining options, our signature 5-star resident experience creates an undeniable feeling of home,” he said in a statement.

The Sierra Verde community is also surrounded by the White Tank Mountains. Renters who can afford the monthly costs can save on commute time they’d otherwise spend driving to the trails.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

