ARIZONA NEWS

Police in Chandler seeking help identifying man found on Friday night

Sep 9, 2023, 9:11 AM

(Photo provided by Chandler Police Department.)

(Photo provided by Chandler Police Department.)

PHOENIX — Police are asking for help as they attempt to identify a man who was found in Chandler on Friday night.

According to police, the unidentified man is unable to communicate in English.

The man’s native language is unknown and it’s possible that he has a speaking disability.

Anyone with information about this man is asked to call the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130.

Police in Chandler seeking help identifying man found on Friday night