PHOENIX — Police are asking for help as they attempt to identify a man who was found in Chandler on Friday night.

According to police, the unidentified man is unable to communicate in English.

The man’s native language is unknown and it’s possible that he has a speaking disability.

Good morning Chandler!

We have a visitor who we are trying to reunite with his family. If you know this gentleman, could you please contact the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130. Thank you!#KeepChandlerSafe #ChandlerAZ #ChandlerPD pic.twitter.com/Igg2PmIZ71 — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) September 9, 2023

Anyone with information about this man is asked to call the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.