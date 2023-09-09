PHOENIX — Arizona may be far away from the beach, but east Valley residents will now be a short ride away from fresh seafood. That’s because a new Buck & Rider restaurant opened in Gilbert on Sunday.

The restaurant first opened on Camelback Road in Phoenix in 2015.

A second location opened in Scottsdale at The Shops at Chauncey Ranch, a retail plaza, in 2022.

The upscale seafood restaurant opened its third location in Agritopia, a 166-acre commercial neighborhood in Gilbert, last Sunday.

Shoppers who visit the area near Ray Road and Hugley Road will now be able to feast on sushi, steaks, fish and other foods.

Buck & Rider bills itself as the best seafood restaurant in Arizona, according to its website. The restaurant flies in fresh seafood each day.

“That daily catch leaves the airport in our Buck & Rider refrigerated van, headed straight for our restaurants’ kitchens and raw bars,” the site says.

What should you expect from the new Buck & Rider restaurant?

The new location at 3150 E. Ray Rd. is open from Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Restaurant leaders first announced this location in 2021. The new location is around 9,500 square feet of indoor and outdoor spaces, according to ABC 15.

Visitors can also reserve a private dining room for different gatherings. Online reservations can be made here.

Some of the restaurant’s appetizers include salt and pepper calamari, voodoo fried rice, shrimp ceviche and pull-apart dinner rolls.

Some entrees are the ahi tuna burgers, shrimp scampi risotto and BBQ pork ribs. There are also scallops, lobster rolls, mussels and angus steaks.

All three Buck & Rider restaurants are participating in the Fall 2023 Arizona Restaurant Week.

