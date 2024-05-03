Authorities arrested a man suspected of killing 1, injuring others...

TUBA CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting one person and wounding two others in a domestic violence incident on the Navajo Nation was arrested Thursday, authorities said.

Derick Myron, 44, was taken into custody earlier Thursday without incident in Tuba City, the Navajo Nation Police Department said. He later made a first appearance in U.S. Magistrate Court in Flagstaff.

Myron is charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Cameron resident on Monday, assault with a dangerous weapon and use of a firearm in a violent crime.

A public defender assigned to represent Myron, Matthew Poirier, declined to comment Thursday.

According to a criminal complaint, family members had indicated that Myron and the mother of his children had been separated for a couple of years and that Myron had become jealous that she was in a relationship.

At one point, witnesses said Myron was yelling that he did not want the boyfriend around his children, the complaint states.

The man who was killed, identified in court records by the initials C.G., had tried to hide behind a vehicle when Myron came out of a home and fired at him. The complaint stated that Myron had taken the keys to one of the victim’s trucks and ran over C.G.

The complaint also states Myron had fired multiple times, striking the woman in the left leg. The boyfriend also was wounded.

Police briefly issued a shelter-in-place order for residents near the Cameron Chapter House and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The community is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Flagstaff.

Myron fled to the neighboring community of Tuba City where he was arrested, authorities said.

