PHOENIX — Electrify Expo, which bills itself as the world’s largest electric vehicle festival, is pulling into Glendale this weekend for the first time.

The festival will take place Saturday and Sunday at State Farm Stadium’s west parking lot and Great Lawn. The hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day.

Tesla, Ford, BMW, KIA, Toyota, Volvo, Lexus, Vinfast, Rad Power Bikes, Super 73 and other manufacturers will have their vehicles on display during the event.

What are the activities at Electrify Expo?

The festival will provide attendees the chance to ride, drive and demo electric cars and trucks, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards and more on multiple demo courses.

The Electrify Showoff will showcase customized electric vehicles while providing attendees with concepts of how they can customize their own rides.

Electrify Expo will also educate the public about buying an electric vehicle.

A kids zone will offer children the chance to participate by riding electric go-karts, e-bikes and more.

How to get tickets for Glendale electric vehicle festival

Single-day passes and family four-pack tickets can be purchased online. General admission passes are $20 per person, plus taxes and fees, and discounted to $15 per person for a family four-pack or eight-pack. The event is free for children aged 5 and under.

Tickets will also be available for purchase at the box office.

Parking is available at the venue for $10-$15.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.