PHOENIX – The District Attorney’s Office of Arizona hammered down a punishment for a man accused of killing a victim with a sledgehammer in 2021.

According to a Thursday news release, 28-year-old Anthony William Delgado assaulted a victim with a sledgehammer, striking the head and face.

Delgado is from Parker, a city 154 miles east of Phoenix and on the California border. The assault occurred on the Colorado River Indian Tribes Reservation (CRIT).

The victim died one week later from their injuries, according to the District Attorney’s Office of Arizona.

United States District Judge Steven Logan sentenced Delgado, an enrolled member of the CRIT, to 144 months in prison last month, according to the news release.

After Delgado’s 12 years are up, he’ll be released under supervision for three years, according to the District Attorney’s Office of Arizona.

