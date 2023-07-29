PHOENIX — Glendale police arrested a woman on Friday they suspect of killing a motorcyclist in a road rage shooting.

Authorities believe 21-year-old Nevaeh Worsley shot a rider near Thunderbird Road and 67th Avenue on Thursday at around 4 p.m.

Officers got a call reporting a motorcyclist on the street at around 4:15 p.m., according to court documents.

“When officers arrived, they located the victim in the southbound curb lane near the motorcycle,” court documents said. It appeared as though a gunshot wound had gone through his torso. Investigators also found gunshot damage to a nearby residence.

Although officials brought the 23-year-old victim to Banner Thunderbird Hospital, he died from his injuries, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Police discovered Worsley was getting a ride home in a silver Hyundai Elantra after taking a course to become a security guard, according to court documents. The Hyundai’s driver cut off the motorcyclist, which triggered a verbal altercation that ended when Worsley got out of the car’s passenger seat and showed her gun, court documents said. The shooting likely occurred when both cars were turning southbound onto 67th Avenue, court documents said.

Neither Worlsey nor the person driving the car tried to help the victim after the shooting, according to the police report. They drove off.

Worsley showed “significant indifference to human life,” according to court documents.

