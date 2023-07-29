Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Glendale police arrest security guard trainee in connection to Thursday road rage shooting

Jul 28, 2023, 6:30 PM | Updated: 7:19 pm

woman behind Glendale road rage shooting...

(Glendale Police Department photo)

(Glendale Police Department photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Glendale police arrested a woman on Friday they suspect of killing a motorcyclist in a road rage shooting.

Authorities believe 21-year-old Nevaeh Worsley shot a rider near Thunderbird Road and 67th Avenue on Thursday at around 4 p.m.

Officers got a call reporting a motorcyclist on the street at around 4:15 p.m., according to court documents.

“When officers arrived, they located the victim in the southbound curb lane near the motorcycle,” court documents said. It appeared as though a gunshot wound had gone through his torso. Investigators also found gunshot damage to a nearby residence.

Although officials brought the 23-year-old victim to Banner Thunderbird Hospital, he died from his injuries, according to the Glendale Police Department.

Police discovered Worsley was getting a ride home in a silver Hyundai Elantra after taking a course to become a security guard, according to court documents. The Hyundai’s driver cut off the motorcyclist, which triggered a verbal altercation that ended when Worsley got out of the car’s passenger seat and showed her gun, court documents said. The shooting likely occurred when both cars were turning southbound onto 67th Avenue, court documents said.

Neither Worlsey nor the person driving the car tried to help the victim after the shooting, according to the police report. They drove off.

Worsley showed “significant indifference to human life,” according to court documents.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Robby Klein)...

KTAR.com

Tim McGraw to wrap up 2024 tour in Phoenix

Tim McGraw is coming to Phoenix next summer as the country star will wrap up his 2024 "Standing Room Only" tour at the Footprint Center. 

19 hours ago

(Glendale Police Department Facebook)...

KTAR.com

Glendale police arrest suspect after seizing more than 780,000 fentanyl pills

One person is under arrest by police in Glendale are making a sizable drug bust, which included more than 780,000 fentanyl pills.

19 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, File)...

Dave Biscobing/ABC15 Arizona

Another Phoenix detective suspected of mishandling homicide evidence

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office has notified defense attorneys in multiple cases that another Phoenix homicide detective may have mishandled evidence and failed to document interviews.

19 hours ago

eric david marrufo...

KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced to life in prison for child sexual abuse

A southern Arizona man was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for child sexual abuse, authorities said. 

19 hours ago

This March 18, 2018, file photo from video from a mounted camera shows an interior view moments bef...

Associated Press

Backup driver in 1st self-driving car death in Tempe pleads guilty, gets 3 years of supervised probation

The backup Uber driver for a self-driving vehicle that killed a pedestrian in suburban Phoenix in 2018 pleaded guilty Friday.

19 hours ago

Carlos Castro Alcaraz, the Phoenix, Arizona, man who tried to sell a tiger cub over social media, w...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix man who tried selling tiger cub on social media gets probation after pleading guilty

A Phoenix man who tried to sell a tiger cub over social media earlier this year was sentenced to probation Thursday, authorities said.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

Glendale police arrest security guard trainee in connection to Thursday road rage shooting