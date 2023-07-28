Arrest made in case of dismembered body found in Phoenix alley

PHOENIX – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a dismembered body found in a Phoenix alley last month, authorities said.

Carlos Guadalupe Leon Soto, 30, was booked into Maricopa County Jail on July 18 on three counts: abandoning or concealing a dead body or body parts, destroying or altering physical evidence and hindering prosecution.

His bond was set at $200,000.

Leon Soto’s arrested is related to the June 28 discovery of human remains near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The victim was identified later as 34-year-old Jose Gutierrez.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide.

No details about how Leon Soto was connected to Gutierrez’s death were made available.

