Navajo man gets 24 years in prison for stabbing a victim to death

PHOENIX — The Arizona District Attorney’s Office sentenced a Navajo man to 24 years in prison for murdering a victim by knife last November.

A Friday news release revealed Judge Dominic Lanza sentenced the assailant to exactly 292 months on June 26 of this year.

Eric Lee Kinney, 37, pleaded guilty to second degree murder, according to the Arizona District Attorney’s Office.

He stabbed a victim to death around Nov. 5, a statement from the office said.

Although he initially fled from law enforcement, an investigation from the FBI and the Navajo National Division of Public Safety tracked him down.

“Upon his arrest, Kinney directed law enforcement agents to where he had hidden the murder weapon,” according to a statement from the Arizona District Attorney’s Office.

Kinney is a member of the Navajo Nation, the statement said. He was from Inscription House, which is part of the Navajo Reservation.

Inscription House, along with Betatakin and Keet Seel, are each part of a national monument. The three sites are some of the best-preserved and most elaborate cliff dwellings ever discovered, according to the National Park Service.

After Kinney’s 24-year sentence is over, he will be under five years of supervised release, according to the Arizona District Attorney’s Office.

