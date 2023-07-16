Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Navajo man gets 24 years in prison for stabbing a victim to death

Jul 16, 2023, 7:15 AM | Updated: 7:20 am

Navajo man gets 24 years for murder by knife...

Keet Seel, pictured above, is one of the best-preserved cliff dwellings in North America, along with Betatakin and Inscription House, where the assailant came from. (National Park Service photo)

(National Park Service photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — The Arizona District Attorney’s Office sentenced a Navajo man to 24 years in prison for murdering a victim by knife last November.

A Friday news release revealed Judge Dominic Lanza sentenced the assailant to exactly 292 months on June 26 of this year.

Eric Lee Kinney, 37, pleaded guilty to second degree murder, according to the Arizona District Attorney’s Office.

He stabbed a victim to death around Nov. 5, a statement from the office said.

Although he initially fled from law enforcement, an investigation from the FBI and the Navajo National Division of Public Safety tracked him down.

“Upon his arrest, Kinney directed law enforcement agents to where he had hidden the murder weapon,” according to a statement from the Arizona District Attorney’s Office.

Kinney is a member of the Navajo Nation, the statement said. He was from Inscription House, which is part of the Navajo Reservation.

Inscription House, along with Betatakin and Keet Seel, are each part of a national monument. The three sites are some of the best-preserved and most elaborate cliff dwellings ever discovered, according to the National Park Service.

After Kinney’s 24-year sentence is over, he will be under five years of supervised release, according to the Arizona District Attorney’s Office.

After his release, Kinney will be under five years of supervised release.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(12 West Brewery Co. Facebook Page)...

Stephen Gugliociello

Arizona beers are the toast of the nationwide competition

PHOENIX — A couple of local breweries are the toast of the country following a national competition. The U.S. Open Beer Championships recently took place in Oxford, Ohio, and 12 West Brewing Company in Mesa brought home a gold medal for its “Smooth Transitions” beer in the International Pale Ale category. “We’re just super stoked […]

7 hours ago

A conceptual rendering of Edged Energy's proposed 126,000-square-foot Arizona data center in the Ea...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Connecticut data center company proposes first Arizona project in East Valley

A new-to-market data center company is looking to bring a zero-water, zero-carbon footprint data center in southeast Mesa.

7 hours ago

Mega Millions lottery tickets and a wager slip are displayed, Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in Derry, N.H. ...

Associated Press

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million, 7th highest in lottery game’s history

The Mega Millions top prize has grown again to an estimated $640 million after there was no winner of the lottery’s latest giant jackpot.

1 day ago

(Facebook Photo/Peoria Police AZ)...

KTAR.com

Police in Peoria seek help finding missing man

Peoria Police are trying to locate James Esposito. He's described as 5-foot-8, 165-pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He's 28 years old.

1 day ago

Image of a thermometer measuring high heat. The heat dome that's been baking Texas is inching towar...

Stephen Gugliociello

Bringing the heat: Phoenix breaks temperature record for July 15

According to the National Weather Service, Phoenix has set a new record for highest temperature for July 15 in the city's history: 118.

1 day ago

A Phoenix Police officer and a second man were attacked by a dog on Saturday. (Facebook Photo/Phoe...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police officer, man hurt in dog attack

A Phoenix police officer and a second man are home after being attacked by a dog in south Phoenix on Saturday morning.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Navajo man gets 24 years in prison for stabbing a victim to death