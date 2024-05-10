Potential brass knuckles ban moves toward final vote in Chandler...

Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Chandler City Council moves forward plan to ban brass knuckles in the city

May 9, 2024, 7:11 PM

The vote on Thursday sets the stage for a final vote to adopt the law on May 23. (City of Chandler photos)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Chandler City Council voted in support of a potential brass knuckles ban during a Thursday night meeting.

Before the final vote, several community members discussed the role the weapons played in youth violence cases around the East Valley.

The Council’s unanimous decision to push forward the brass knuckles ban sets the stage for them to make a final vote on May 23.

At the same time, the Council also voted to introduce a second ordinance designed to combat violence among young people.

This second potential law would punish parents and guardians for unruly gatherings among juveniles that take place at home.

RELATED STORIES

“I look forward to voting yes for the final adoptions of these items later this month,” Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke said during the Thursday night meeting.

If the Council passes these ordinances during the meeting later this month, the laws would go into effect on June 24.

Mayor hopes potential brass knuckles ban in Chandler will inspire

A proposed statewide brass knuckles ban failed in the Arizona Legislature this year.

However, since the weapons can be regulated at the local level, Hartke hopes that actions taken in Chandler will have positive ripple effects in nearby jurisdictions.

“We want to continue to ensure the safety of our teens and residents,” he said. “I have aspirations and hopes that the actions that we’re taking tonight will resonate with our surrounding cities and potentially with our state to make sure that this vote in Chandler goes much further than Chandler.”

