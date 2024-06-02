Silver Alert issued for nonverbal, 25-year-old Phoenix man

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Sunday for a 25-year-old man in west Phoenix, the Arizona Department of Public Safety announced.

Vincente Russell was last seen early Sunday morning wearing a light blue shirt, blue shorts and no shoes near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street.

He is 5-foot-7, about 125 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. He suffers from a developmental disability that can make him appear confused or disoriented, authorities said.

Authorities say Russell is nonverbal but responds to his name.

Anyone with information on Russell’s whereabouts should contact Phoenix police at (602) 534-2121 or after hours at (602) 262-6141.

