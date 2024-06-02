Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Firefighters responding to Spring Fire north of Phoenix near State Route 87

Jun 2, 2024, 11:30 AM | Updated: 11:45 am

north phoenix wildfire...

Firefighters responded to a wildfire on the east side of State Route 87 north of Phoenix, authorities announced Saturday. (Tonto National Forest photo)

(Tonto National Forest photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Spring Fire burning on the east side of State Route 87 north of Phoenix has surpassed 4,000 acres as of Sunday morning, Tonto National Forest officials announced.

Officials added that one northbound lane of SR-87 will be open for traffic as crews focus on mopping up, or “removing burning material near control lines down to the mineral soil, felling damaged cooling ash pits to make a fire line less likely to escape.”

RELATED STORIES

Over Saturday night, the fire grew to the north and northeast, further away from the Valley.

At least two very large airtankers, two large airtankers, two helicopters, two fixed-wing aircrafts, seven engines and five hotshot crews have been called to assist.

In an update before 11 a.m. on Sunday, Tonto National Forest officials said the cause of the Spring Fire was determined to be human.

The National Fire Prevention and Education Teams said Friday 332 of the 473 wildfires to date in Arizona have been caused by humans, resulting in nearly 29,000 burned acres.

The Wildcat Fire was also caused by humans, and it forced the closure of the Tonto National Forest’s Cave Creek Ranger District. Another recent wildfire, the Simmons Fire near Kearny, caused evacuation orders.

Captain David Mauldin, who pilots one of the air tankers, reminded the public to keep their personal drones and aircrafts grounded as airborne assistance helps contain the fire.

