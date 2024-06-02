PHOENIX — The Spring Fire burning on the east side of State Route 87 north of Phoenix has surpassed 4,000 acres as of Sunday morning, Tonto National Forest officials announced.

Officials added that one northbound lane of SR-87 will be open for traffic as crews focus on mopping up, or “removing burning material near control lines down to the mineral soil, felling damaged cooling ash pits to make a fire line less likely to escape.”

Over Saturday night, the fire grew to the north and northeast, further away from the Valley.

At least two very large airtankers, two large airtankers, two helicopters, two fixed-wing aircrafts, seven engines and five hotshot crews have been called to assist.

In an update before 11 a.m. on Sunday, Tonto National Forest officials said the cause of the Spring Fire was determined to be human.

Firefighters will be scouting for areas of engagement with safety as our highest priority.

One northbound lane is open to traffic. A temporary flight restriction is in place over the #SpringFire. Remember that if you fly, we can't.

Size: 4022 acres

Personnel: 140

Size: 4022 acres

Personnel: 140

Cause: Human

The National Fire Prevention and Education Teams said Friday 332 of the 473 wildfires to date in Arizona have been caused by humans, resulting in nearly 29,000 burned acres.

The Wildcat Fire was also caused by humans, and it forced the closure of the Tonto National Forest’s Cave Creek Ranger District. Another recent wildfire, the Simmons Fire near Kearny, caused evacuation orders.

Captain David Mauldin, who pilots one of the air tankers, reminded the public to keep their personal drones and aircrafts grounded as airborne assistance helps contain the fire.

Here’s a message from Pilot Captain David Mauldin of 10 Tanker 912! Help us fight the #SpringFire 🔥 by keeping your drones out of the

fire zone. pic.twitter.com/KqnZTAJYSj — Tonto National Forest (@TontoForest) June 2, 2024

