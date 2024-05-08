Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Chandler City Council considering brass knuckles ban as a way to deter youth violence

May 8, 2024, 10:00 AM

Split image with a sign reading Chandler City Council at the outside the East Valley suburb's city ...

The Chandler City Council is considering a brass knuckles ban for minors. (City of Chandler and Getty Images File Photos)

(City of Chandler and Getty Images File Photos)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The Chandler City Council on Thursday will consider a proposal to ban brass knuckles for minors as a way to deter youth violence.

Council members also will consider an ordinance that would hold parents and guardians responsible for unruly gatherings involving juveniles at their homes.

The Chandler brass knuckles ban would make it illegal for juveniles to possess the dangerous weapons in the city or for somebody to sell or give them to a minor.

After discussing the proposals during Thursday’s meeting, which starts at 6 p.m., the City Council will vote on whether to introduce them. The next step would be a vote to adopt the ordinances on May 23. If passed then, the laws would take effect June 24.

How communities are responding to East Valley youth violence issue

Youth violence has become a major issue after a string of assaults in suburbs southeast of Phoenix, including the October 2023 fatal attack on Preston Lord in Queen Creek.

RELATED STORIES

In February of this year, the Chandler City Council adopted a resolution “to actively work to investigate acts of youth violence and to prevent such violence through education and community involvement with youth.”

Chandler officials, including Mayor Kevin Hartke, hosted a community listening session on youth violence last month.

“The issue is not going away,” Hartke told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News afterward. “Neighbors and residents are much more in tune to seeing what cities are doing and seeing how cities are responding to similar issues.”

The city also created a teen violence web page with information about the issue and a list of nonprofit resources.

In neighboring Gilbert, a group of violent youths known as the Gilbert Goons was officially designated as a criminal street gang last week. Alleged members of the Goons have been implicated in multiple East Valley assault cases.

A proposed statewide brass knuckles ban failed to make it through the Legislature this year, but the easily concealed weapons can be regulated at the local level.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A woman was hospitalized after a crash that caused a sinkhole near Desert Sky Mall on May 8, 2024. ...

KTAR.com

Woman in critical condition after crash reportedly causes sinkhole in Phoenix

A woman was in critical condition after a crash that reportedly caused a sinkhole to open up in Phoenix on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

14 minutes ago

Stanton among Democrats who urged President Joe Biden Monday...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona’s Greg Stanton among Democrats asking Biden to take executive action at border

Arizona Rep. Greg Stanton joined 14 other Democrats in urging President Joe Biden to take action to address the border crisis on Tuesday.

2 hours ago

Plans for a new Sky Harbor Airport terminal are underway but construction won't begin until after 2...

KTAR.com

New terminal at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport anticipated after 2030

Plans are in progress for a new terminal at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, but construction won't begin until after 2030.

3 hours ago

Split panel image with smoke from the Flying Bucket Fire on the left and a map of the wildfire's lo...

KTAR.com

Flying Bucket Fire in SW Maricopa County doubles in size after windy day

The Flying Bucket Fire, a wildfire in southwestern Maricopa County, doubled in size Tuesday after a day of high winds.

3 hours ago

An investigation was underway May 8, 2024, after an armed shoplifting suspect was fatally shot by a...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police officer fatally shoots armed shoplifting suspect overnight

An armed man who was suspected of shoplifting was fatally shot Tuesday evening by a Phoenix police officer, authorities said. 

5 hours ago

STOPIT plan to protect students from fentanyl...

Balin Overstolz McNair

Arizona Department of Education unveils new plan to protect students from fentanyl

A new task force from the Arizona Department of Education called STOPIT is designed to fight fentanyl in schools.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Chandler City Council considering brass knuckles ban as a way to deter youth violence