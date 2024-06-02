16-year-old boy dead after kayak capsizes near Saguaro Lake

PHOENIX — A 16-year-old boy is dead after his kayak capsized on Friday near Saguaro Lake in the East Valley, authorities said.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Butcher Jones Beach on the north side of Saguaro Lake around 4 p.m. for reports of a possible drowning.

Witnesses told deputies that the 16-year-old boy, whose identity has not been made public, could not swim and did not have a flotation device on when his kayak capsized. He was able to yell for help, but his friends nearby were unable to help him out of the water.

A remotely operated underwater vehicle team arrived to begin the search for the boy’s body, which was found 50 minutes later 14 feet underwater.

MCSO says there does not appear to be foul play involved.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.