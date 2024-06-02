Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

16-year-old boy dead after kayak capsizes near Saguaro Lake

Jun 2, 2024, 8:28 AM | Updated: 9:38 am

A 16-year-old is dead after his kayak capsized near Saguaro Lake. (Saguaro Lake Marina photo)...

A 16-year-old is dead after his kayak capsized near Saguaro Lake. (Saguaro Lake Marina photo)

(Saguaro Lake Marina photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A 16-year-old boy is dead after his kayak capsized on Friday near Saguaro Lake in the East Valley, authorities said.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Butcher Jones Beach on the north side of Saguaro Lake around 4 p.m. for reports of a possible drowning.

Witnesses told deputies that the 16-year-old boy, whose identity has not been made public, could not swim and did not have a flotation device on when his kayak capsized. He was able to yell for help, but his friends nearby were unable to help him out of the water.

RELATED STORIES

A remotely operated underwater vehicle team arrived to begin the search for the boy’s body, which was found 50 minutes later 14 feet underwater.

MCSO says there does not appear to be foul play involved.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

north phoenix wildfire...

KTAR.com

Firefighters responding to Spring Fire north of Phoenix near State Route 87

Firefighters responded to a wildfire on the east side of State Route 87 north of Phoenix, authorities announced Saturday.

1 hour ago

A Silver Alert was issued for 25-year-old Vincente Russell in Phoenix on Sunday. (Phoenix PD photo)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for nonverbal, 25-year-old Phoenix man

A Silver Alert was issued Sunday for a 25-year-old man in west Phoenix, the Arizona Department of Public Safety announced.

2 hours ago

31-year-old Arbron Mehaj was arrested for allegedly killing a man near a bus stop. (MCSO mugshot)...

KTAR.com

Man arrested for homicide at bus stop near Desert Ridge in Phoenix

A man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a man near a bus stop late Friday night in the Desert Ridge area of Phoenix.

3 hours ago

school bus...

Nick Borgia

Arizona senators announce over $8.3 million for clean school buses

Arizona Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema announced $8,345,000 for clean school buses throughout the state on Friday.

5 hours ago

heat-related-illness...

Nick Borgia

Public Health launches online heat-related illness and death dashboard

The Maricopa County Department of Public Health launched an interactive, online heat-related illness and death dashboard Thursday.

6 hours ago

Rendering of a 240,000-square-foot facility for Japanese manufacturer Komatsu planned in Mesa, Ariz...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Komatsu plans huge sales and service facility in southeast Mesa

Sunbelt Investment Holdings Inc. is working to bring Komatsu, a Japanese manufacturer, to one of its emerging parks in Mesa.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

16-year-old boy dead after kayak capsizes near Saguaro Lake