ARIZONA NEWS

Man arrested for homicide at bus stop near Desert Ridge in Phoenix

Jun 2, 2024, 10:00 AM

31-year-old Arbron Mehaj was arrested for allegedly killing a man near a bus stop. (MCSO mugshot)

31-year-old Arbron Mehaj was arrested for allegedly killing a man near a bus stop. (MCSO mugshot)

(MCSO mugshot)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a man near a bus stop late Friday night in the Desert Ridge area of Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers made it to the bus stop near Tatum Boulevard and Union Hills Drive around 11:30 p.m. where they found a man, later identified as 49-year-old Nathan Page, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Although police and fire personnel provided aid to Page, he died on scene.

Nearby witnesses and video surveillance led detectives to 31-year-old Arbron Mehaj, who was identified as possibly living nearby. After detectives found additional evidence thanks to a search warrant, Mehaj was arrested for second-degree murder.

The investigation remains active.

