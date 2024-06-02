Man arrested for homicide at bus stop near Desert Ridge in Phoenix
Jun 2, 2024, 10:00 AM
(MCSO mugshot)
PHOENIX — A man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a man near a bus stop late Friday night in the Desert Ridge area of Phoenix, authorities said.
Officers made it to the bus stop near Tatum Boulevard and Union Hills Drive around 11:30 p.m. where they found a man, later identified as 49-year-old Nathan Page, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Although police and fire personnel provided aid to Page, he died on scene.
Nearby witnesses and video surveillance led detectives to 31-year-old Arbron Mehaj, who was identified as possibly living nearby. After detectives found additional evidence thanks to a search warrant, Mehaj was arrested for second-degree murder.
The investigation remains active.
