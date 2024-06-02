PHOENIX — Arizona Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema announced $8,345,000 for clean school buses throughout the state on Friday.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will fund 30 electric school buses for school districts across Arizona. As part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s “Clean Schools Bus Program” rebate competition, award recipients will be able to replace older, diesel school buses with the new electric ones.

“The impact of our bipartisan infrastructure law is reaching everyone, including kids,” Kelly said in a news release. “This investment will help schools in Arizona replace old buses so more students can ride zero-emission vehicles, improving health outcomes and reducing pollution.”

The 30 electric buses will be divided across 10 Arizona school districts:

Laveen Elementary District (5 buses) Isaac Elementary District (5) Creighton Elementary District (5) Chandler Unified District (3) Madison Elementary District (3) Mohave Valley Elementary District (3) Littleton Elementary District (2) Joseph City Unified District (2) Casa Blanca Community School (1) Patagonia Union High School District (1)

Sinema, who was the co-author and lead negotiator of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, said the major investment will help “students travel safely to school while ensuring a cleaner and healthier Arizona.”

