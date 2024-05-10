Kitten rescued from ceiling now available for adoption, AHS says...

PHOENIX — “Did it hurt when you fell from heaven? Because you got stuck in the ceiling of an apartment and technicians had to rescue you.”

That’s a pickup line tomcats can use on Nala when she’s older.

A rescue team with the Arizona Humane Society found the orange tabby stuck in the ceiling of an apartment in Mesa on March 31.

The kitten had been trapped for at least 24 hours, AHS said. Two emergency animal medical technicians named Kenzee and Julie followed her cries for help to find where she was hiding. They also used heat sensors to pinpoint where she was in the ceiling.

It was Kenzee’s first wall rescue while working in this position for AHS. She carefully cut a hole in the drywall to pull Nala to safety.

Mesa kitten rescued from ceiling needed lots of medical care

Nala was only two weeks old at the time of the rescue. In the weeks since the rescue, she’s been spending time at the trauma hospital in the new Papago Park Campus to recover.

She was underweight for her weight and dehydrated. Not only that, but she also had minor cuts on her abdomen and had an upper respiratory infection.

Once she was cleared to leave, Kenzee took her home to give her medical care to help her gain weight. It wasn’t a permanent stay, though: It was a foster situation, which is when people take care of animals in their homes to help the pets transition to their forever home.

Now, Nala is cleared for adoption. That means anyone who wants to bring home the seven-week-old angel — ahem, cat — can look her up online.

Animal lovers can find other adoptable pets on the AHS website.

People who want to be like Kenzee and foster animals in the short-term can apply to be a foster volunteer online.

