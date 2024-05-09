Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Destructive wildfire northeast of metro Phoenix classified as ‘human-caused’

May 9, 2024, 7:51 AM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Horse Fire, a destructive wildfire burning northeast of metro Phoenix, was caused by human activity, according to officials.

Wednesday’s incident report said the fire, which started Sunday south of Horseshoe Lake, was 29% contained after consuming 525 acres.

While the Horse Fire has been classified as “human-caused,” no details about how it ignited were provided.

The latest incident report said the blaze has destroyed one structure and damaged another.

Where is the Horse Fire burning?

The wildfire site is about 60 miles northeast of downtown Phoenix in the Cave Creek Ranger District of Tonto National Forest.

Crews have been working to protect Horseshoe Dam infrastructure, campgrounds and the KA Ranch, a private ranch south of Horseshoe Lake.

Nearly 150 personnel were assigned to the Horse Fire as of Wednesday, with two helicopters, six engines, two water tenders and an ambulance.

Campground evacuated, forest roads closed

The Horseshoe Lake Campground has been evacuated, and the entire length of Horseshoe Dam Road (Forest Road 205), which runs between Bartlett Dam Road (FR 19) and Horseshoe Lake, is closed for public safety.

In addition, all motorized trails within the St. Clair Off-Highway Vehicle Area have been closed. The closures are scheduled to run through June 7 unless rescinded earlier.

The public was asked to avoid the area while fire suppression efforts were ongoing.

Destructive wildfire northeast of metro Phoenix classified as ‘human-caused’