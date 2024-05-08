PHOENIX – The Flying Bucket Fire, a wildfire in southwestern Maricopa County, doubled in size Tuesday after a day of high winds, according to state officials.

As of Tuesday night, the fire was 30% contained after burning through about 4,000 acres in a remote area between Gila Bend and the city of Maricopa, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said.

#FlyingBucketFire Update: Ground resources w/help from heavies able to slow fire's progress on east side. SE side still active, but overall fire activity has decreased. Tues. afternoon's high winds & warm temps significantly increased fire activity & pushed it out to S/SE… pic.twitter.com/s4ruBZfZZy — AZ Dept. Forestry and Fire Management (@azstateforestry) May 8, 2024

The Flying Bucket Fire had been mapped at just over 2,000 acres that morning, but high winds and warm temperatures helped the flames spread through short grass and brush.

About 100 firefighters were assigned to the incident as of Tuesday, with support from multiple aircraft, as crews worked to protect power lines in the area, about 20 miles southwest of Maricopa between state Route 238 and Interstate 8.

Additional resources were ordered for Wednesday, when hot, dry and windy conditions remained a concern.

