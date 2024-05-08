Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Flying Bucket Fire in SW Maricopa County doubles in size after windy day

May 8, 2024, 7:15 AM | Updated: 7:19 am

Split panel image with smoke from the Flying Bucket Fire on the left and a map of the wildfire's lo...

The Flying Bucket Fire started about 20 miles southwest of the city of Maricopa on May 6, 2024. (Arizona Department of Fire Management Photo)

(Arizona Department of Fire Management Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – The Flying Bucket Fire, a wildfire in southwestern Maricopa County, doubled in size Tuesday after a day of high winds, according to state officials.

As of Tuesday night, the fire was 30% contained after burning through about 4,000 acres in a remote area between Gila Bend and the city of Maricopa, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said.

The Flying Bucket Fire had been mapped at just over 2,000 acres that morning, but high winds and warm temperatures helped the flames spread through short grass and brush.

RELATED STORIES

About 100 firefighters were assigned to the incident as of Tuesday, with support from multiple aircraft, as crews worked to protect power lines in the area, about 20 miles southwest of Maricopa between state Route 238 and Interstate 8.

Additional resources were ordered for Wednesday, when hot, dry and windy conditions remained a concern.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Plans for a new Sky Harbor Airport terminal are underway but construction won't begin until after 2...

KTAR.com

New terminal at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport anticipated after 2030

Plans are in progress for a new terminal at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, but construction won't begin until after 2030.

15 minutes ago

An investigation was underway May 8, 2024, after an armed shoplifting suspect was fatally shot by a...

KTAR.com

Phoenix police officer fatally shoots armed shoplifting suspect overnight

An armed man who was suspected of shoplifting was fatally shot Tuesday evening by a Phoenix police officer, authorities said. 

2 hours ago

STOPIT plan to protect students from fentanyl...

Balin Overstolz McNair

Arizona Department of Education unveils new plan to protect students from fentanyl

A new task force from the Arizona Department of Education called STOPIT is designed to fight fentanyl in schools.

4 hours ago

Split panel image showing the cover of “Brunch King: Eats, Beats, and Boozy Drinks” on the left...

Kevin Stone

Joey Maggiore, chef behind Valley’s Hash Kitchen restaurants, writes ‘Brunch King’ cookbook

Joey Maggiore, the chef behind the Valley's popular Hash Kitchen brunch spots, is coming out with his first cookbook.

4 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo)...

Mike Broomhead

Amazing Arizonans: Paula Pedene discusses VA scandals, helping veterans

Navy veteran and former longtime VA employee Paula Pedene discusses VA scandals and helping veterans on this week's Amazing Arizonans.

4 hours ago

Cinco de Mayo weekend is over: Arizona DUI statistics from 2024...

Serena O'Sullivan

More Arizonans were arrested for DUIs over Cinco de Mayo weekend this year than in 2023

There were 323 total DUI arrests from May 3-5, authorities said. How does this compare to last year's Cinco de Mayo weekend?

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Flying Bucket Fire in SW Maricopa County doubles in size after windy day