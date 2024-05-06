PHOENIX – Crews continued working Monday to protect assets from a wildfire northeast of metro Phoenix, authorities said.

The Horse Fire, which started Sunday, was considered a potential threat to Horseshoe Dam infrastructure, campgrounds and a private ranch south of Horseshoe Lake, according to Tonto National Forest officials.

The fire was estimated at 100 acres and was 0% contained as of Monday morning. Six engines, two Hotshot crews and one helicopter were assigned to the fire, and two other helicopters were on order, officials said.

Firefighters worked overnight after responding to the area about 60 miles northeast of downtown Phoenix.

In addition, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office personnel delivered food, water and other supplies to KA Ranch.

The cause of the Horse Fire is under investigation.

Forest road closed in area of Horse Fire

The fire is located in the Cave Creek Ranger District of Tonto National Forest.

One road within the district was closed as a safety measure for firefighters and the public.

The entire length of Horseshoe Dam Road (Forest Road 205), which runs between Bartlett Dam Road (FR 19) and Horseshoe Lake, was closed Sunday night. The closure was scheduled to last until June 5 but could be rescinded earlier.

The public was asked to avoid the area while fire suppression efforts were ongoing.

Here’s the latest on Arizona’s Sugar Fire

Meanwhile, crews brought another weekend wildfire in Tonto National Forest under control, officials aid.

The Sugar Fire was 70% contained as of around 6 p.m. Sunday after consuming approximately 240 acres.

That fire started Saturday in the Mesa Ranger District along FR 402, which runs west of the Beeline Highway (State Route 87) to the Sugarloaf area.

