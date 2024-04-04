PHOENIX — Arizona’s Hash Kitchen, a brunch restaurant concept, announced it is continuing its national expansion by adding six restaurants set to open in three states by the end of 2025.

Four restaurants are set to open in Texas, one in Nevada and another in Utah, the company said in a press release.

The first Hash Kitchen will open in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday, May 3.

The expansion is built off a partnership established in 2021, where The Maggiore Group joined forces with Savory Fund, a private equity firm with extensive experience in the restaurant industry.

“We’re excited to grow this out-of-the-box brand and bring that Hash Kitchen charm to Texas and communities all over the country,” Andrew Smith, co-founder and managing partner at Savory Fund, said in a press release.

Where and when are the other Hash Kitchen restaurants opening?

The restaurants will open in different cities at various times:

Fort Worth, Texas, in May 2024.

Pearland, Texas, in mid-2024.

Webster, Texas, in late 2024.

Salt Lake City, Utah, in late 2024.

North Las Vegas, Nevada, in late 2024.

San Antonio, Texas, in mid-2025.

Further, sister-concept The Sicilian Butcher will also begin its national expansion this year, with three locations in cites across Texas.

Since Hash Kitchen’s 2015 debut, it has opened six additional restaurants across metro Phoenix.

The latest restaurant opened in Gilbert in July 2023.

“It’s amazing to have a concept and men that I created become a household name,” Joey Maggiore, chef and co-founder of The Maggiore Group, said in the release. “Now everyone will see what Hash Hash Baby is all about.”

Hash Kitchen already has one location in Draper, Utah.

Follow @suelenrivera

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.