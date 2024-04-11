Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

The Mexicano restaurant, a Maggiore Group concept, expanding into East Valley

Apr 11, 2024, 11:00 AM

A sign at the front of The Mexicano in Phoenix shows the restaurant's name with the words "By Chef ...

The Maggiore Group is planning to open a new The Mexicano restaurant in Chandler in the fall of 2024. (The Maggiore Group Photo)

(The Maggiore Group Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The Maggiore Group is expanding its restaurant empire by bringing The Mexicano concept to the East Valley.

The Mexicano’s second location will open this fall at Chandler Fashion Center, The Maggiore Group announced this week.

The Scottsdale-based company debuted the Mexican fusion concept in December 2021 on Cactus Road near Tatum Boulevard in Phoenix.

“Our Chandler location will be the same fun, energetic, delicious Mexicano our guests know and love,” Joey Maggiore, chef and co-founder of The Maggiore Group, said in a press release. “We are thrilled to be bringing our second location, and the party, to the Easy Valley this fall.”

What kind of restaurant is The Mexicano?

The Mexicano’s menu fuses traditional Mexican fare — think tacos, enchiladas and burritos — with splashy twists, including birria bao buns and guacamole with a salsa “Ferris wheel.”

RELATED STORIES

The Chandler location will also feature a build-your-own margarita bar, DJs playing Latin music and a daily happy hour with food and beverage specials.

The restaurant plans to hire dozens of employees for a variety of positions this summer, closer to the opening date, which hasn’t been set.

Maggiore Group also expanding another restaurant concept

In addition to The Mexicano, The Maggiore Group operates the Valley’s Rosticceria, Hash Kitchen, Sicilian Butcher and Sicilian Baker restaurants.

The company recently announced plans to widen its Hash Kitchen footprint with six new branches in Texas, Nevada and Utah. There already is one Hash Kitchen in Utah, along with six in Arizona.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Vaughn Wilson was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the murder of his wife in Mesa in 2021. (MCSO...

KTAR.com

Mesa man sentenced to 35 years in prison for murder of wife

A Mesa man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for the murder of his wife, authorities announced Wednesday.

1 minute ago

A woman uses an umbrella to shield herself from the sun while walking in Phoenix in the summer of 2...

KTAR.com

Phoenix records first, but certainly not last, 90-degree day of 2024

Are you feeling the heat? Phoenix recorded its first 90-degree day of the year on Thursday, but it certainly won’t be the last.

2 hours ago

A file photo shows flooding next to an elevated roadway in Arizona. Coconino County is getting $15....

Kevin Stone

Biden administration awards $15.5M to Arizona county for post-wildfire flood control

A northern Arizona county is getting $15.5 million in federal funding to mitigate post-wildfire flood damage, the Biden administration announced Thursday.

2 hours ago

Split image of a face shot and wider angle full-body photo of Xavier Hughley, who is wanted in conn...

KTAR.com

Victim dies 2 weeks after Phoenix shooting; police still searching for man identified as suspect

A woman died on Tuesday after getting shot in west Phoenix last month, and police are still trying to find the man they believe pulled the trigger.

4 hours ago

Glendale mother and her boyfriend accused of killing baby boy...

KTAR.com

Glendale police arrest mother and her boyfriend after baby dies from blunt force trauma

A 26-year-old Glendale mother and her boyfriend, who is 23, are accused of killing a seven-month-old baby, arrest documents said.

4 hours ago

Mugshot of Pedro Vazquez, who is accused of fatally shooting a man in Phoenix on April 8, 2024....

KTAR.com

Suspect arrested after argument leads to fatal shooting in Phoenix

One man is dead and another is in jail after an argument escalated into a gunfire in Phoenix on earlier this week, authorities said.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

The Mexicano restaurant, a Maggiore Group concept, expanding into East Valley