PHOENIX – The Maggiore Group is expanding its restaurant empire by bringing The Mexicano concept to the East Valley.

The Mexicano’s second location will open this fall at Chandler Fashion Center, The Maggiore Group announced this week.

The Scottsdale-based company debuted the Mexican fusion concept in December 2021 on Cactus Road near Tatum Boulevard in Phoenix.

“Our Chandler location will be the same fun, energetic, delicious Mexicano our guests know and love,” Joey Maggiore, chef and co-founder of The Maggiore Group, said in a press release. “We are thrilled to be bringing our second location, and the party, to the Easy Valley this fall.”

What kind of restaurant is The Mexicano?

The Mexicano’s menu fuses traditional Mexican fare — think tacos, enchiladas and burritos — with splashy twists, including birria bao buns and guacamole with a salsa “Ferris wheel.”

The Chandler location will also feature a build-your-own margarita bar, DJs playing Latin music and a daily happy hour with food and beverage specials.

The restaurant plans to hire dozens of employees for a variety of positions this summer, closer to the opening date, which hasn’t been set.

Maggiore Group also expanding another restaurant concept

In addition to The Mexicano, The Maggiore Group operates the Valley’s Rosticceria, Hash Kitchen, Sicilian Butcher and Sicilian Baker restaurants.

The company recently announced plans to widen its Hash Kitchen footprint with six new branches in Texas, Nevada and Utah. There already is one Hash Kitchen in Utah, along with six in Arizona.

