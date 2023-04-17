Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix Italian restaurant Tomaso’s to close after 46 years, family to open new concept nearby

Apr 17, 2023, 4:15 AM | Updated: 8:24 am

(Facebook Photo/Tomaso's)

(Facebook Photo/Tomaso's)

PHOENIX — Tomaso’s, a Phoenix Italian food staple for more than 46 years, will close its doors in May to relocate with a new name and concept.

Chef Tomaso Maggiore launched the eatery in 1977 and went on to open more than 50 restaurants in Arizona and California, according to a press release.

The family-owned Maggiore Group operates the Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher and The Italian Daughter in the Valley.

Maggiore died after battling cancer in 2021, and the new concept will be dedicated to him. It will be called Il Massetos — “Tomaso” in the Sicilian language — and is anticipated to open in 2024.

The new restaurant will be located on the northwest corner of Camelback Road and 32nd Street, a former Bank of America space.

The bank vault will be converted into a piano bar, there will be two outdoor patios and private dining rooms. The menu will be a combination of Tomaso’s favorites and new spins on classic Italian dishes by Maggiore’s son, Joey.

The final day of service at Tomaso’s, on the southeast corner Camelback Road and 32nd Street, will be May 20.

Leading up to the date, the restaurant will host several events and specials.

The final Passport Wine Dinner series event on April 26 will will highlight food and wine from each of the four Italian regions to raise money for the Tomaso Maggiore Culinary Arts Foundation.

From May 12-24, the restaurant will offer specials for Mother’s Day, including veal chop Caprese, truffle pappardelle and pasta sorrentino.

Finally, Tomaso’s will offer a throwback menu during its final week with original menu items and prices from May 15-20.

