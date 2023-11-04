Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Maggiore Group’s The Rosticceria set to open in Scottsdale next month

Nov 4, 2023, 5:00 AM

The Rosticceria, new concept in development (@ChefJoeyMaggiore/Instagram)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — There’s a new Italian restaurant coming to Scottsdale from award-winning Chef Joey Maggiore.

The Rosticceria located near Cactus Road and Tatum Boulevard will open its doors on Dec. 5.

Chef Joey is co-founder of The Maggiore Group, known for other Valley concepts like Hash Kitchen, The Mexicano, The Sicilian Butcher and The Sicilian Baker.

The Maggiore Group has gained notoriety thanks to their over-the-top concepts and unique menu items, and The Rosticceria will continue that trend, focusing on a collection of wood-fired meats with an Italian twist.

Menu items will include Neapolitan fried pizza, rotisserie chicken and an Arizona-exclusive porchetta. Plus, there will be a build-your-own gelato shake bar with over 40 toppings to choose from as well as “wearable alcoholic beverages poured in no other than Italian horns on gold chains.”

Spanning across 5,372 square feet, The Rosticceria will have indoor and outdoor seating to accommodate up to 226 guests. Cristina Maggiore leads the interior design for the project.

“The inspiration for the new concept came from traveling through the Rome and Abruzzo regions with my wife Cristina and father Tomaso,” Chef Joey explained. “We loved the grilled meats and the porchetta, and I am still dreaming about it.”

The restaurant will have hiring events on Nov. 8 and Nov. 13 to fill dozens of positions. Those interested can apply online.

