PHOENIX – If you were hoping for an easy commute in the West Valley on Tuesday evening, well, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”

That’s because the Rolling Stones are hitting the stage at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, the third stop on their “Hackney Diamonds Tour.”

Glendale is one of just 16 cities on the itinerary. The first two shows of the tour were at Houston’s NRG Stadium on April 28 and New Orleans Jazz Fest on May 2.

Where will traffic be impacted by Rolling Stones concert?

Motorists shouldn’t get “Angry” if they encounter heavier-than-usual traffic on westbound Interstate 10 in Phoenix and the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway near the venue.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising concertgoers to get an early start or risk feeling “Shattered.”

The stadium parking lots open at 4 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 8 p.m. Electric Mud and Carin León are scheduled to open the show for the “World’s Greatest Rock and Roll Band.”

How Rolling Stones are making history at State Farm Stadium

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and company are the first musical artists to bring three tours to the home of the Arizona Cardinals. The iconic British band’s last State Farm Stadium appearance was in 2019 during the “No Filter Tour.” The Stones also brought their “A Bigger Bang Tour” to the venue in 2006 when it was known as University of Phoenix Stadium.

The city of Glendale is primed to welcome back the band. Last month, the West Valley suburb ceremonially renamed a portion of 95th Avenue as “Satisfaction Way” to commemorate Tuesday night’s show.

Here's everything you need to know before heading out tomorrow to see the Stones and special guests Carin León and Electric Mud. Show starts at 8pm, be sure to arrive early to avoid the lines! pic.twitter.com/qatJ4zqBgt — State Farm Stadium (@StateFarmStdm) May 6, 2024

The temporary street name is a reference to “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” which came out in 1965 and became one of the most enduring hits in rock and roll history. The Rolling Stones played the song to close out the first two shows on the tour.

In another nod to a Stones tune, Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers declared May 7, the day of the concert, as “Ruby Tuesday.” Some Westgate merchants will celebrate by offering special items, including “Pour Some Brown Sugar on Me Wings” at Shane’s Rib Shack and “Paint It Black” punch from Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles.

