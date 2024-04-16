Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Glendale renames street ‘Satisfaction Way’ to commemorate upcoming Rolling Stones concert

Apr 16, 2024, 8:05 AM | Updated: 8:10 am

A black sign reading "Satisfaction Way" in white letters is hung under a green sign with white lett...

Glendale ceremonially renamed a portion of 95th Avenue as “Satisfaction Way” to commemorate the Rolling Stones' May 7, 2024, concert at State Farm Stadium. (City of Glendale)

(City of Glendale)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – After nearly 60 years of lamenting their inability to attain it, the Rolling Stones are finally getting some satisfaction — in the form a Glendale street.

The West Valley suburb on Monday ceremonially renamed a portion of 95th Avenue as “Satisfaction Way” to commemorate the World’s Greatest Rock and Roll Band’s upcoming return to State Farm Stadium.

Street signs bearing the ceremonial name, along with the Stones’ iconic tongue logo, were hung along 95th Avenue between Glendale Avenue and Camelback Road, through the Westgate Entertainment District and stadium grounds.

The temporary street name is a reference to “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” which came out in 1965 and became one of the most enduring hits in rock and roll history.

‘Satisfaction Way’ isn’t Glendale’s only tribute

In another nod to a Stones song title, Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers declared May 7, the day of the concert, as “Ruby Tuesday.” Some Westgate merchants will celebrate by offering special items, including “Pour Some Brown Sugar on Me Wings” at Shane’s Rib Shack and “Paint It Black” punch from Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles.

RELATED STORIES

“Satisfaction Way” isn’t Glendale’s first special tribute to a performer. The suburb temporarily renamed itself “Swift City” when Taylor Swift kicked off her “Eras Tour” at State Farm Stadium in March 2023.

Glendale is one of just 16 cities on the Stones’ “Hackney Diamonds Tour” itinerary. Tickets are available for the Valley concert through SeatGeek. Norteño music star Carin León will open the show.

The Phoenix-area stop is the third of the tour, which kicks off April 28 in Houston and concludes July 17 in Santa Clara, California.

How Rolling Stones will make history in Glendale

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and company will be the first musical artists to bring three tours to the home of the Arizona Cardinals. The iconic British band’s last appearance was in 2019 during the “No Filter Tour.” The Stones also brought their “A Bigger Bang Tour” to the venue in 2006 when it was known as University of Phoenix Stadium.

“The longevity of the Rolling Stones is remarkable and the fact that their appeal spans multiple generations of music lovers is really unique,” Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps said in a press release.

“Having these Rock and Roll Hall of Famers headed to Glendale solidifies the city as a vibrant destination. This is on the heels of crowning the NCAA Men’s Final Four and Super Bowl LVII champions, plus Taylor Swift’s record-setting ‘Eras Tour’ kicking off at State Farm Stadium. Glendale is a premier destination for mega-events.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

