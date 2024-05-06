Live Nation’s Concert Week offering $25 tickets to shows across metro Phoenix
PHOENIX — Live Nation’s annual Concert Week is back to offer $25 tickets to music and comedy concertgoers, beginning on Wednesday.
This is the 10th year in a row the entertainment company has put on concert week, and this year’s promotion includes more than 5,000 shows across the globe and more than 100 in Arizona.
The promotion will officially start on Wednesday at 7 a.m. when you can purchase tickets online and last through May 14 at 11:59 p.m., or as long as tickets last. Special early access is available for customers of T-Mobile, Rakuten and Hilton.
At what shows across the metro Phoenix area are $25 tickets available?
Nearly a dozen venues around the metro Phoenix area are participating, including Arizona Financial Theatre, Footprint Center and Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.
The dozens of Valley shows start on May 11 with performances by Colombian singer Feid (Footprint Center) and rapper 21 Savage (Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre). Comedian Dane Cook (Arizona Financial Theatre) is the final Arizona event on the promotion’s calendar, taking the stage on Dec. 13.
Some of the other performers include Janet Jackson with Nelly (July 30 at Footprint Center), Green Day with The Smashing Pumpkins (Sept. 18 at Chase Field) and Meghan Trainor (Oct. 16 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre).
The $25 price point includes all processing and service fees, although tax, when applicable, will be added at checkout.
Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- May 11: 21 savage with J.I.D., Nardo Wick and 21 Lil Harold
- June 2: Avril Lavigne with All Time Low and Royal & The Serpent
- June 9: Alanis Morissette with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Morgan Wade
- June 11: Caifanes & Café Tacvba
- July 2: The Queens of R&B: Xscape & SWV with Mýa, Total & 702
- July 5: Cage The Elephant with Young the Giant & Bakar
- July 9: New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul & DJ Jazzy Jeff
- July 24: Kenny Chesney with Megan Moroney
- July 30: Barbie The Movie: In Concert
- July 31: Niall Horan with Del Water Gap
- Aug 8: Megadeath with Mudvayne & All That Remains
- Aug. 16: Limp Bizkit with Bones with Eddy Baker, N8NOFACE, Corey Feldman, Riff Raff
- Aug. 20: Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani and Jason Bonham with Loverboy
- Aug. 25: Dirty Heads & Slightly Stoopid with Common Kings and The Elovaters
- Sept. 1: ALT AZ 93-3 Birthday Bash with Thirty Seconds to Mars Seasons World Tour with AFI, Poppy and KennyHoopla
- Sept. 4: Creed with 3 Doors Down & Finger Eleven
- Sept. 5: Dan + Shay with Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe
- Sept. 10: Fine Finger Death Punch with Marilyn Manson and Slaughter to Prevail
- Sept. 11: Train and REO Speedwagon with Yacht Rock Revue
- Sept. 12: The Marley Brothers: The Legacy Tour – Ziggy, Stephen, Julian, Ky-Mani & Damian
- Sept. 14: Bush with Jerry Cantrell and Candlebox
- Sept. 15: Slipknot with Knocked Loose and Vended
- Sept. 17: Glass Animals with Eyedress
- Oct. 3: Korn with Gojira and Spiritbox
- Oct. 16: Meghan Trainor with Paul Russell and Chris Olsen
- Oct. 18: Breaking Benjamin & Staind with Daughtry & Lakeview
- Oct. 19: Grupo Firme
Chase Field
- Sept. 18: Green Day with The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas
Desert Diamond Arena
- Oct. 8: Cigarettes After Sex
Footprint Center
- May 11: Feid
- June 26: The Doobie Brothers with The Robert Cray Band
- July 12: AJR with mxmtoon and Almost Monday
- July 13: Hoot & The Blowfish with Collective Soul & Edwin McCain
- July 30: Janet Jackson with Nelly
- Aug. 29: Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago: Heart & Soul tour 2024
- Sept. 2: Santana + Counting Crows
- Sept. 9: Lindsey Stirling with Saint Model
- Sept. 23: Peso Pluma
Arizona Financial Theatre
- May 14: Dr. Jordan B. Peterson
- May 16: Jacob Collier with Kimbra
- May 21: Gunna with Flo Milli
- May 23: Amon Amarth with Cannibal Corpse, Obituary and Frozen Soul
- May 24: Maggie Rogers with The Japanese House
- May 29: The Kid LAROI with glaive and Chase Shakur
- May 31: Hasan Minhaj
- June 4: Sarah McLachlan with Feist
- June 7: Cavetown and Mother Mother with Destroy Boys
- June 8: Maren Morris
- June 11: Tedeschi Trucks Band with Joe Purdy
- June 22: Sesame Street Live
- June 27: It’s Time Presents: Girls Night Out Tour featuring Kierra Sheard, Koryn Hawthorne, Naomi Raine and Wanda
- July 3: 94.5 BIG’s Totally Tubular Festival with Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Modern English, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, Bow Wow Wow and The Plimsouls
- July 11: Cole Swindell with Dylan Scott and Restless Road
- July 12: Hombres G
- July 13: Gabito Ballesteros
- July 20: The Marias with Automatic
- Aug. 7: O.A.R. with Fitz and the Tantrums
- Aug. 10: An Evening with the Pretenders
- Aug. 12: Wallows with BENEE
- Aug. 16: Halestorm and I Prevail with Hollywood Undead and Fit for a King
- Aug. 19: Stone Tempe Pilots and +Live+ with Soul Asylum
- Aug. 23: Lamb of God and Mastodon with Kerry King and Malevolence
- Aug. 24: 311 with Awolnation and Neon Trees
- Sept. 1: Switchfoot and Matt Nathanson
- Sept. 6: Kidz Bop Live 2024
- Sept. 7: Alec Benjamin with Matt Hansen
- Sept. 15: Ray LaMontagne and Gregory Alan Isakov with The Secret Sisters
- Sept. 24: Two Door Cinema Club with Petey
- Sept. 27: Goth Babe with The Aces
- Sept. 28: Stephanie Miller, Frangela, Hal Sparks and John Fugelsang
- Oct. 2: Sum 41 with The Interpreters and Many Eyes
- Oct. 9: An Evening with The Avett Brothers
- Oct. 22: Dashboard Confessional with Boys Like Girls and Taylor Acorn
- Dec. 13: Dane Cook
The Van Buren
- May 15: Marcus King with JJ Wilder
- May 18: The 520s with Zach Seabaugh
- May 19: Warpaint with Sego
- May 24: DannyLux
- May 25: Microwave wit Origami Angel, Heart Attack Man & Carpool Tunnel
- May 26: Sean Paul with Farina
- June 1 : Xavier Rudd with Bobby Alu
- June 4: The Teskey Brothers with Pearl Charles
- June 5: From Ashes to New with Point North, Ekoh, Phix and Elijah
- June 7: Allen Stone
- June 11: The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula
- June 12: Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls with Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman
- June 13: Echo & the Bunnymen
- June 14: X Ambassadors with New West, Rowan Drake
- June 21: Hobo Johnson and The Lovemakers with Remo Drive and Baby Jake
- June 23: Drive-By Truckers
- June 25: DIIV
- June 29: The Eric Andre Show Live
- July 2: Iron & Wine with Amythyst Kiah
- July 9: PVRIS with Pale Waves
- July 17: Louie Thesinger with Chris Pérez Band
- Aug. 7: As I Lay Dying with Chelsea Grin & Enthenos
- Aug. 8: STRFKR with Holy Wave & Ruth Radelet
- Aug. 11: Caloncho
- Sept. 7: The Airborne Toxic Event
- Sept. 11: Matisse
- Sept. 16: Chromeo & The Midnight with Ruth Radalet
- Sept. 17: Peter Hook & The Light
- Sept. 26: Lord of the Lost
- Oct. 5: The National Parks
- Oct. 8: Lawrence
- Oct. 14: Hatebreed with Caracass, Harm’s Way and Crypta
- Oct. 24: Testament & Kreator with Possessed
Crescent Ballroom
- May 17: KYLE With Johnny 2 Phones & Jay Eazy
- June 25: José Madero
- July 16: Pedro the Lion with Daniella Durack
Thundercat Lounge
- May 24: One More Time – A tribute to Daft Punk
- June 29: Freddy Todd
