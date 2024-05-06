PHOENIX — Live Nation’s annual Concert Week is back to offer $25 tickets to music and comedy concertgoers, beginning on Wednesday.

This is the 10th year in a row the entertainment company has put on concert week, and this year’s promotion includes more than 5,000 shows across the globe and more than 100 in Arizona.

The promotion will officially start on Wednesday at 7 a.m. when you can purchase tickets online and last through May 14 at 11:59 p.m., or as long as tickets last. Special early access is available for customers of T-Mobile, Rakuten and Hilton.

At what shows across the metro Phoenix area are $25 tickets available?

Nearly a dozen venues around the metro Phoenix area are participating, including Arizona Financial Theatre, Footprint Center and Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

The dozens of Valley shows start on May 11 with performances by Colombian singer Feid (Footprint Center) and rapper 21 Savage (Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre). Comedian Dane Cook (Arizona Financial Theatre) is the final Arizona event on the promotion’s calendar, taking the stage on Dec. 13.

Some of the other performers include Janet Jackson with Nelly (July 30 at Footprint Center), Green Day with The Smashing Pumpkins (Sept. 18 at Chase Field) and Meghan Trainor (Oct. 16 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre).

The $25 price point includes all processing and service fees, although tax, when applicable, will be added at checkout.

Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

May 11: 21 savage with J.I.D., Nardo Wick and 21 Lil Harold

June 2: Avril Lavigne with All Time Low and Royal & The Serpent

June 9: Alanis Morissette with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Morgan Wade

June 11: Caifanes & Café Tacvba

July 2: The Queens of R&B: Xscape & SWV with Mýa, Total & 702

July 5: Cage The Elephant with Young the Giant & Bakar

July 9: New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul & DJ Jazzy Jeff

July 24: Kenny Chesney with Megan Moroney

July 30: Barbie The Movie: In Concert

July 31: Niall Horan with Del Water Gap

Aug 8: Megadeath with Mudvayne & All That Remains

Aug. 16: Limp Bizkit with Bones with Eddy Baker, N8NOFACE, Corey Feldman, Riff Raff

Aug. 20: Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Joe Satriani and Jason Bonham with Loverboy

Aug. 25: Dirty Heads & Slightly Stoopid with Common Kings and The Elovaters

Sept. 1: ALT AZ 93-3 Birthday Bash with Thirty Seconds to Mars Seasons World Tour with AFI, Poppy and KennyHoopla

Sept. 4: Creed with 3 Doors Down & Finger Eleven

Sept. 5: Dan + Shay with Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe

Sept. 10: Fine Finger Death Punch with Marilyn Manson and Slaughter to Prevail

Sept. 11: Train and REO Speedwagon with Yacht Rock Revue

Sept. 12: The Marley Brothers: The Legacy Tour – Ziggy, Stephen, Julian, Ky-Mani & Damian

Sept. 14: Bush with Jerry Cantrell and Candlebox

Sept. 15: Slipknot with Knocked Loose and Vended

Sept. 17: Glass Animals with Eyedress

Oct. 3: Korn with Gojira and Spiritbox

Oct. 16: Meghan Trainor with Paul Russell and Chris Olsen

Oct. 18: Breaking Benjamin & Staind with Daughtry & Lakeview

Oct. 19: Grupo Firme

Chase Field

Sept. 18: Green Day with The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas

Desert Diamond Arena

Oct. 8: Cigarettes After Sex

Footprint Center

May 11: Feid

June 26: The Doobie Brothers with The Robert Cray Band

July 12: AJR with mxmtoon and Almost Monday

July 13: Hoot & The Blowfish with Collective Soul & Edwin McCain

July 30: Janet Jackson with Nelly

Aug. 29: Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago: Heart & Soul tour 2024

Sept. 2: Santana + Counting Crows

Sept. 9: Lindsey Stirling with Saint Model

Sept. 23: Peso Pluma

Arizona Financial Theatre

May 14: Dr. Jordan B. Peterson

May 16: Jacob Collier with Kimbra

May 21: Gunna with Flo Milli

May 23: Amon Amarth with Cannibal Corpse, Obituary and Frozen Soul

May 24: Maggie Rogers with The Japanese House

May 29: The Kid LAROI with glaive and Chase Shakur

May 31: Hasan Minhaj

June 4: Sarah McLachlan with Feist

June 7: Cavetown and Mother Mother with Destroy Boys

June 8: Maren Morris

June 11: Tedeschi Trucks Band with Joe Purdy

June 22: Sesame Street Live

June 27: It’s Time Presents: Girls Night Out Tour featuring Kierra Sheard, Koryn Hawthorne, Naomi Raine and Wanda

July 3: 94.5 BIG’s Totally Tubular Festival with Thomas Dolby, Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Modern English, Men Without Hats, The Romantics, Bow Wow Wow and The Plimsouls

July 11: Cole Swindell with Dylan Scott and Restless Road

July 12: Hombres G

July 13: Gabito Ballesteros

July 20: The Marias with Automatic

Aug. 7: O.A.R. with Fitz and the Tantrums

Aug. 10: An Evening with the Pretenders

Aug. 12: Wallows with BENEE

Aug. 16: Halestorm and I Prevail with Hollywood Undead and Fit for a King

Aug. 19: Stone Tempe Pilots and +Live+ with Soul Asylum

Aug. 23: Lamb of God and Mastodon with Kerry King and Malevolence

Aug. 24: 311 with Awolnation and Neon Trees

Sept. 1: Switchfoot and Matt Nathanson

Sept. 6: Kidz Bop Live 2024

Sept. 7: Alec Benjamin with Matt Hansen

Sept. 15: Ray LaMontagne and Gregory Alan Isakov with The Secret Sisters

Sept. 24: Two Door Cinema Club with Petey

Sept. 27: Goth Babe with The Aces

Sept. 28: Stephanie Miller, Frangela, Hal Sparks and John Fugelsang

Oct. 2: Sum 41 with The Interpreters and Many Eyes

Oct. 9: An Evening with The Avett Brothers

Oct. 22: Dashboard Confessional with Boys Like Girls and Taylor Acorn

Dec. 13: Dane Cook

The Van Buren

May 15: Marcus King with JJ Wilder

May 18: The 520s with Zach Seabaugh

May 19: Warpaint with Sego

May 24: DannyLux

May 25: Microwave wit Origami Angel, Heart Attack Man & Carpool Tunnel

May 26: Sean Paul with Farina

June 1 : Xavier Rudd with Bobby Alu

June 4: The Teskey Brothers with Pearl Charles

June 5: From Ashes to New with Point North, Ekoh, Phix and Elijah

June 7: Allen Stone

June 11: The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula

June 12: Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls with Amigo the Devil, Bridge City Sinners, Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman

June 13: Echo & the Bunnymen

June 14: X Ambassadors with New West, Rowan Drake

June 21: Hobo Johnson and The Lovemakers with Remo Drive and Baby Jake

June 23: Drive-By Truckers

June 25: DIIV

June 29: The Eric Andre Show Live

July 2: Iron & Wine with Amythyst Kiah

July 9: PVRIS with Pale Waves

July 17: Louie Thesinger with Chris Pérez Band

Aug. 7: As I Lay Dying with Chelsea Grin & Enthenos

Aug. 8: STRFKR with Holy Wave & Ruth Radelet

Aug. 11: Caloncho

Sept. 7: The Airborne Toxic Event

Sept. 11: Matisse

Sept. 16: Chromeo & The Midnight with Ruth Radalet

Sept. 17: Peter Hook & The Light

Sept. 26: Lord of the Lost

Oct. 5: The National Parks

Oct. 8: Lawrence

Oct. 14: Hatebreed with Caracass, Harm’s Way and Crypta

Oct. 24: Testament & Kreator with Possessed

Crescent Ballroom

May 17: KYLE With Johnny 2 Phones & Jay Eazy

June 25: José Madero

July 16: Pedro the Lion with Daniella Durack

Thundercat Lounge

May 24: One More Time – A tribute to Daft Punk

June 29: Freddy Todd

