Satisfaction: Rolling Stones to play at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on 2024 tour

Nov 21, 2023, 7:14 AM | Updated: 7:53 am

The Rolling Stones -- from left, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Mick Jagger -- will perform at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on May 7, 2024. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX — The Rolling Stones, aka “World’s Greatest Rock and Roll Band,” will satisfy their Phoenix-area fans when they hit the road in 2024.

The legendary British group will perform at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on May 7, the third stop of a North American tour in support of the new album “Hackney Diamonds.”

Glendale is one of just 16 cities on the itinerary for Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and company.

Fans have until Nov. 28 at 11 a.m. Arizona time to register online to receive an exclusive presale code. The presale for the Glendale show will start at noon Arizona time on Nov. 29 and run until 10 p.m. Nov. 30. A code does not guarantee tickets.

Tickets remaining after the presale will go on sale to the general public on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. through SeatGeek.

The upcoming tour, unironically, is sponsored by AARP. Jagger and Richards will be 80 when they take the stage in Glendale, and Wood will be within weeks of turning 77.

What songs will the Rolling Stones play during 2024 tour?

The upcoming shows are expected to feature a blend of classics, including “Start Me Up,” “Gimme Shelter,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” and “Satisfaction,” deep cuts and songs from “Hackney Diamonds,” the band’s 31st studio album.

It will be the Rolling Stones’ first Arizona appearance since they played at State Farm Stadium during 2019’s “No Filter” tour.

The Stones are one of the most important and popular bands in the history of rock and roll.

They got their start in 1962, with Jagger and Richards in the original lineup and Wood joining in 1976. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.

“Hackney Diamonds” debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, making the Stones the first act with top 10 albums in seven different decades, according to Billboard.

Overall, the group has produced a record 38 top 10 albums, including nine that went to No. 1.

