Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Here are the shows set for Phoenix area’s biggest concert stages in 2024

Mar 20, 2024, 3:30 AM | Updated: 10:47 am

A three panel photo of, left to right, Neil Young, Jennifer Lopez and Usher performing....

Neil Young, Jennifer Lopez and Usher are among the stars scheduled to perform in metro Phoenix in 2024. (Getty Images File Photos)

(Getty Images File Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Valley fans of all types of arena-filling entertainment are sure to find something to their taste in the coming months.

Here are all the headliners booked for the Phoenix area’s large-scale concert venues in 2024 (updated March. 20) — Desert Diamond Arena, Footprint Center, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Chase Field and State Farm Stadium:

RELATED STORIES

March 2024

April 2024

May 2024

June 2024

July 2024

August 2024

September 2024

October 2024

November 2024

December 2024

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

President Joe Biden speaks from behind a lectern during a Wednesday, March 20, 2024, appearance at ...

Associated Press

President Joe Biden talks up computer chip investment at Intel campus in Chandler

President Joe Biden touted a federal investment into Intel while visiting the semiconductor manufacturer’s Ocotillo campus in Chandler.

52 minutes ago

PHOENIX, AZ - NOVEMBER 14: Newly elected Arizona Secretary of State, Adrian Fontes gives a speech a...

Kevin Stone

Was Arizona’s Presidential Preference Election a waste of time? (Spoiler alert: No)

The nominations were wrapped up before Arizona voters weighed in, but that doesn’t mean the state’s Presidential Preference Election was a waste of time.

2 hours ago

Vehicle gas pump....

KTAR.com

Gas prices in Arizona could approach $4 per gallon in April

The cost of gasoline has steadily been rising in the Valley, and one expert said he doesn't think it's slowing down anytime soon. 

3 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix police SUV parked next to yellow crime scene tape....

KTAR.com

Suspect with clown-like tattoos arrested after fatal shooting at Phoenix trailer park

A man with clown-like tattoos on his face was arrested after a fatal shooting at a Phoenix trailer park on Monday afternoon.

4 hours ago

Headshot of Ronald Hellner, 81, the subject of a Silver Alert issued Wednesday, March 20, 2024....

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old Phoenix man who left home on foot

A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday morning for an 81-year-old Phoenix man who went missing the previous night.

5 hours ago

President Joe Biden spoke at a campaign event at Phoenix's El Portal restaurant Tuesday, March 19, ...

Kevin Stone

President Joe Biden to tout huge semiconductor industry investment during Valley appearance

President Joe Biden will tout a new multibillion-dollar semiconductor industry investment when he visits Intel's campus in Chandler on Wednesday.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Here are the shows set for Phoenix area’s biggest concert stages in 2024