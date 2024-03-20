Here are the shows set for Phoenix area’s biggest concert stages in 2024
PHOENIX — Valley fans of all types of arena-filling entertainment are sure to find something to their taste in the coming months.
Here are all the headliners booked for the Phoenix area’s large-scale concert venues in 2024 (updated March. 20) — Desert Diamond Arena, Footprint Center, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Chase Field and State Farm Stadium:
March 2024
- March 23: Blake Shelton, Desert Diamond Arena (Read more)
April 2024
- April 5: Don Omar, Desert Diamond Arena
- April 5: Panter Belico, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- April 10: Ms. Lauryn Hill, Footprint Center
- April 13: Nate Bargatze, Footprint Center
- April 16-17: Sessanta with Puscifer, A Perfect Circle and Primus, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- April 23: Luis Miguel, Desert Diamond Arena
- April 27: Neil Young and Crazy Horse, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
May 2024
- May 5: Pepe Aguilar, Desert Diamond Arena
- May 7: The Rolling Stones, State Farm Stadium (Read more)
- May 9: Aventura, Desert Diamond Arena
- May 11: 21 Savage, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- May 11: Feid, Footprint Center
- May 21: Justin Timberlake, Footprint Center (Read more)
- May 24: A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- May 31: Luke Combs, State Farm Stadium (Read more)
June 2024
- June 1: Luke Combs, State Farm Stadium (Read more)
- June 2: Avril Lavigne, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- June 8: Russ, Footprint Center (Read more)
- June 9: Alanis Morissette, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater (Read more)
- June 11: Caifanes and Cafe Tacvba, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- June 19: Megan Thee Stallion, Footprint Center
- June 25: Melanie Martinez, Footprint Center (Read more)
- June 26: Doobie Brothers, Footprint Center (Read more)
- June 27: Tim McGraw, Footprint Center (Read more)
July 2024
- July 2: Blink-182, Desert Diamond Arena, (Read more)
- July 5: Cage The Elephant, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- July 9: New Kids On The Block, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- July 9: Jennifer Lopez, Footprint Center (Read more)
- July 10: A Day To Remember, Desert Diamond Arena
- July 12: AJR, Footprint Center (Read more)
- July 13: Hootie & The Blowfish, Footprint Center (Read more)
- July 24: Kenny Chesney, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- July 27: Old School Block Party, Desert Diamond Arena
- July 30: Janet Jackson, Footprint Center (Read more)
- July 30: Barbie The Movie: In Concert, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- July 31: Niall Horan, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
August 2024
- Aug. 4: Chris Brown, Footprint Center (Read more)
- Aug. 8: Los Temerarios, Footprint Center
- Aug. 14: Kid Cudi, Footprint Center
- Aug. 15: Sebastian Maniscalco, Footprint Center (Read more)
- Aug. 16: Limp Bizkit, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Aug. 20: Sammy Hagar, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Aug. 23: Def Leppard and Journey, Chase Field (Read more)
- Aug. 25: Slightly Stoopid and Dirty Heads, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Aug. 29: Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire, Footprint Center (Read more)
September 2024
- Sept. 1: Thirty Seconds To Mars, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Sept. 2: Santana and Counting Crows, Footprint Center (Read more)
- Sept. 4: Creed, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Sept. 5: Dan + Shay, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Sept. 6: Banda MS, Footprint Center
- Sept. 9: Lindsey Stirling, Footprint Center (Read more)
- Sept. 10: Five Finger Death Punch, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Sept. 11: Train and REO Speedwagon, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Sept. 14: Bush, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Sept 18: Green Day, Chase Field (Read more)
- Sept. 23: Peso Pluma, Footprint Center (Read more)
- Sept. 27: Kacey Musgraves, Desert Diamond Arena (Read more)
October 2024
- Oct. 5: Chayanne, Footprint Center
- Oct. 8: Cigarettes After Sex, Desert Diamond Arena (Read more)
- Oct. 16: Meghan Trainor, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- Oct. 18: Breaking Benjamin and Staind, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Read more)
- Oct. 21: Jeff Lynne’s ELO, Footprint Center (Read more)
November 2024
- Nov. 7-9: Hondo Rodeo and Music Fest, Chase Field (Read more)
- Nov. 23: Usher, Footprint Center (Read more)
December 2024
- Dec. 3-4: Zach Bryan, Desert Diamond Arena (Read more)
