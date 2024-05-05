PHOENIX — A man was fatally shot by an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper near State Route 101 in Tempe on Sunday morning after the man pulled a gun during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Just before 2 a.m., a DPS trooper approached a vehicle that was parked on the left shoulder of Loop 101 just south of University Drive.

The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle that was recently reported for erratic driving behavior, according to authorities.

The trooper attempted to communicate with the driver, but the driver refused to follow commands and barricaded himself in the car, according to DPS.

Then at just before 2:30 a.m., the man pulled out a handgun, which resulted in the trooper-involved shooting.

No officers were injured, authorities said.

The investigation remains active and no other details were available.

As a result of the shooting, the southbound lanes of the Loop 101 Price Freeway are closed at Rio Salado Parkway.

