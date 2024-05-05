Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man dead following shooting involving DPS trooper on Loop 101 in Tempe

May 5, 2024, 8:09 AM

File photo (Arizona Department of Public Safety/Facebook)...

File photo (Arizona Department of Public Safety/Facebook)

(Arizona Department of Public Safety/Facebook)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man was fatally shot by an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper near State Route 101 in Tempe on Sunday morning after the man pulled a gun during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Just before 2 a.m., a DPS trooper approached a vehicle that was parked on the left shoulder of Loop 101 just south of University Drive.

The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle that was recently reported for erratic driving behavior, according to authorities.

The trooper attempted to communicate with the driver, but the driver refused to follow commands and barricaded himself in the car, according to DPS.

RELATED STORIES

Then at just before 2:30 a.m., the man pulled out a handgun, which resulted in the trooper-involved shooting.

No officers were injured, authorities said.

The investigation remains active and no other details were available.

As a result of the shooting, the southbound lanes of the Loop 101 Price Freeway are closed at Rio Salado Parkway.

 

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Senator Mark Kelly on stage...

KTAR.com

Sen. Mark Kelly discusses pro-Palestine protests; Kari Lake’s ‘strap on a Glock’ statement

Sen. Mark Kelly joined NBC's Kristen Welker for a “Meet the Press” segment, where he made his stances clear on political issues in Arizona.

59 minutes ago

Construction for three improvement projects is now underway in Downtown Chandler, officials announc...

Nick Borgia

Downtown Chandler getting facelift with 3 new improvement projects

Construction for three improvement projects is now underway in Downtown Chandler, officials announced Wednesday.

5 hours ago

The Arizona Opera will be presenting some of the genre's newest selections at its New Works Festiva...

Bailey Leasure

Arizona Opera’s New Works Festival to showcase contemporary selections

The Arizona Opera will be presenting some of the genre's newest selections at its New Works Festival, taking place from May 10-12.

6 hours ago

Bettors watch games at the FanDuel Sportsbook at Footprint Center in Phoenix....

Brandon Brown/Phoenix Business Journal

Arizona sportsbooks get 2024 started with record-breaking momentum

After a record year in 2023, sportsbooks operating in Arizona are already seeing double-digit increases in 2024.

6 hours ago

The United States is gearing up for Cinco de Mayo. Music, all-day happy hours and deals on tacos ar...

Associated Press

It’s Cinco de Mayo time, and festivities are planned across the US. But in Mexico, not so much

The US is gearing up for Cinco de Mayo. Music, all-day happy hours and deals on tacos are planned at venues across the country on Sunday.

16 hours ago

Fire crews are fighting the Sugar Fire of 240 acres in Tonto National Forest located along Forest R...

KTAR.com

Fire crews fighting ‘Sugar Fire’ in Tonto National Forest

Fire crews are fighting the 'Sugar Fire' in Tonto National Forest located along Forest Road 402 that leads near Sugarloaf Mountain.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

Man dead following shooting involving DPS trooper on Loop 101 in Tempe