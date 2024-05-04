Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Tempe seeking public input on proposed speed limit changes

May 4, 2024, 11:20 AM

A stock image of a sign indicating a 40 mph speed limit....

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The City of Tempe is considering changing the speed limit on several of its roadways.

“This initiative focuses on aligning speed limits with the surrounding development along these roadways,” said Eric Iwersen, the city’s director of transportation and sustainability. “Many areas have seen significant changes over time, and these adjustments aim to ‘right-size’ speeds for current conditions.”

Here are the changes being explored:

  • Mill Avenue: Reduce speed limit from 45 mph to 35 mph at the north end, matching the speed limit over the Town Lake bridge. Additionally, reduce the speed limit from 40 mph to 35 mph south of University Drive to Broadway Road.
  • College Avenue: Reduce speed limit from 35 mph to 30 mph from the north City limit to Curry Road.
  • 1st Street: Reduce speed limit from 35 mph to 30 mph from Ash Avenue to west end.
  • Southern Avenue: Reduce speed limit from 45 mph to 40 mph from 48th Street to the railroad tracks, creating a consistent speed zone across Tempe.

RELATED STORIES

The City has invited its residents to voice their opinions on these proposed changes at two public meetings – one virtual and one in-person – scheduled for May 15.

The virtual meeting is set for noon via Zoom. The in-person meeting is slated for 6 p.m. at Tempe Public Library.

More information is available online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

KTAR.com

Northbound Interstate 17 left lane closed north of State Route 69

The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 north of State Route 69 were closed on Saturday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

3 hours ago

(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)...

Associated Press

Arizona boosting efforts to protect people from extreme heat this summer

Arizona's new heat officer said Friday that he is working with local governments and nonprofit groups to open more cooling centers and ensure homes have working air conditioners this summer in a more unified effort to prevent another ghastly toll of heat-related deaths, which topped 900 statewide last year.

4 hours ago

Florence Kroulik...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled for 92-year-old woman in Phoenix

Authorities canceled a Silver Alert that was issued for a 92-year-old woman who went missing on Friday night.

5 hours ago

Nick Borgia

New Vistancia luxury apartments set to open in Peoria

Eagle Ridge Apartments are scheduled to open in June in Peoria. The complex will be the first luxury apartments in the Vistancia neighborhood.

6 hours ago

Scottsdale Mayor David D. Ortega wants to enact stricter regulations on nuisance parties. (@scottsd...

Damon Allred

Scottsdale City Council to consider stricter noise, disturbance provisions

The Scottsdale City Council will discuss three new ordinances on Monday being presented to mitigate disturbances caused by noisy gatherings.

6 hours ago

A technician laser-milling a needle designed with custom geometry to enable the Neuralink's R1 Robo...

Amy Edelen/Phoenix Business Journal

Elon Musk’s Neuralink begins clinical trials in Phoenix

Elon Musk’s neurotechnology company Neuralink is conducting clinical trials in Phoenix for its brain implant device.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Tempe seeking public input on proposed speed limit changes