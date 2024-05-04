Tempe seeking public input on proposed speed limit changes

PHOENIX — The City of Tempe is considering changing the speed limit on several of its roadways.

“This initiative focuses on aligning speed limits with the surrounding development along these roadways,” said Eric Iwersen, the city’s director of transportation and sustainability. “Many areas have seen significant changes over time, and these adjustments aim to ‘right-size’ speeds for current conditions.”

Here are the changes being explored:

Mill Avenue: Reduce speed limit from 45 mph to 35 mph at the north end, matching the speed limit over the Town Lake bridge. Additionally, reduce the speed limit from 40 mph to 35 mph south of University Drive to Broadway Road.

College Avenue: Reduce speed limit from 35 mph to 30 mph from the north City limit to Curry Road.

1st Street: Reduce speed limit from 35 mph to 30 mph from Ash Avenue to west end.

Southern Avenue: Reduce speed limit from 45 mph to 40 mph from 48th Street to the railroad tracks, creating a consistent speed zone across Tempe.

The City has invited its residents to voice their opinions on these proposed changes at two public meetings – one virtual and one in-person – scheduled for May 15.

The virtual meeting is set for noon via Zoom. The in-person meeting is slated for 6 p.m. at Tempe Public Library.

More information is available online.

