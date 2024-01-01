"Nothing is more important than watching children around water.
Drownings can be prevented, and they should be. It’s so important to be
reminded of water safety precautions."
Doug Fulton, Fulton Homes CEO
Did you know?
- According to preventdrownings.org, in 2023 there were 133 total incidents in Maricopa and Pinal counties, 57 of which were fatal.
source
Learn how to keep your family safe around water using these A-B-C Tips:
- Adult Supervision The adult must watch swimmers with their eyes and not be doing anything else!
- Barriers A barrier is something that keeps you away from danger.
A few examples of barriers around water are a locked fence around a pool or a closed lid on a toilet or a closed door leading to the bathroom.
- Coast Guard Approved Life Vests and Classes Anyone who does not know how to swim must wear a Coast Guard approved life vest.
Floaties are toys and do not count as a life vest. source