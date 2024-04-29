Drowning epidemic of 1989 led to many modern safety measures...

PHOENIX — This year, 12 people have died in water-related incidents in Maricopa and Pinal counties. Four of those 12 deaths involved children aged 5 or under.

Several of these tragedies have occurred within the last weeks as temperatures increased across the Valley.

With the hottest months of the year ahead, local officials are urging heightened awareness and caution.

The “drowning epidemic” of 1989

Jay Arthur, president of the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona and a former Phoenix Fire Captain, said drowning is an issue that has gripped the Valley for decades. The issue was especially pronounced during the summer of 1989.

“It was basically considered an epidemic,” Arthur said.

There were 243 calls for drownings in Maricopa County from January 1988 through December 1989, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Fire departments in the Valley began to prioritize responding to water incidents in 1989. This move has since became commonplace throughout the nation, Arthur said.

“They created a thing called the SWIM Team, and it stood for ‘Stop Water Infant Mortality,'” he added.

The SWIM Team was a taskforce that brought local fire captains together to tackle the issue of child drownings. That’s where common water safety phrases like “Just a few seconds” came from. It was a common thing first responders heard from parents when describing what led up to water incidents.

“We actually reduced drowning incidents from 103 to 48 in a year,” Arthur said.

That eventually became what is now known as the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona. Its goal is to promote water safety messaging.

Tips to fight the drowning epidemic

To this day, the coalition and local fire departments emphasize water safety prevention, notably the “ABCs” to prevent pool drownings:

Adult Supervision: A sober adult should be with children in the water with the sole focus of watching the swimmers. Barrier: Pool fences and covers can prevent children from getting into the pool when unattended. Classes: Young children should be taken to swimming classes. Teens and adults should know CPR. Swimmers who have not taken classes should wear a life jacket.

Arthur believes the “B” of the “ABCs” is something all parents need to do to protect their children.