PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the FBI involving “serious criminal acts,” the department told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Friday.

The department said it is fully cooperating with the FBI in its investigation.

Phoenix PD added that it began its own investigation and will discipline the officer as it sees fit.

“We understand the importance of maintaining public trust, and we assure the community that we take these matters seriously and will handle them with the utmost diligence and integrity,” the department said in a statement.

No other information was available.

