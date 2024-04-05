Close
FBI investigating Phoenix police officer for potentially ‘serious criminal acts’

Apr 5, 2024, 3:09 PM

A Phoenix police officer is under FBI investigation. (Phoenix Police Department and FBI logos)

A Phoenix police officer is under FBI investigation. (Phoenix Police Department and FBI logos)

(Phoenix Police Department and FBI logos)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the FBI involving “serious criminal acts,” the department told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Friday.

The department said it is fully cooperating with the FBI in its investigation.

Phoenix PD added that it began its own investigation and will discipline the officer as it sees fit.

“We understand the importance of maintaining public trust, and we assure the community that we take these matters seriously and will handle them with the utmost diligence and integrity,” the department said in a statement

No other information was available.

We want to hear from you.

Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

