ARIZONA NEWS

Sprouts hosting hiring events for new store opening in June

May 2, 2024, 4:35 AM

Sprouts hosting hiring on May and 9 for new Phoenix store opening in June....

Sprouts Farmers Market is hiring for its new Phoenix store. (Sprouts photo/Claire Natale)

(Sprouts photo/Claire Natale)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX– Sprouts Farmers Market is hosting hiring events for a new store opening in North Phoenix in June.

This store is located on 34750 N. Valley Pkwy. and will open on June 14 at 7 a.m.

Where and when will the hiring events take place?

According to a press release, the new Sprouts store is planning to hire 95 new employees and is hosting two in-person hiring events at the Hilton Garden Inn Phoenix North Happy Valley on 1940 W Pinnacle Peak Road.

The first hiring event will be on May 8 and will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The second hiring event will be on May 9 and will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What positions will be available to apply for and how many will there be for this store?

Sprouts will be hiring 95 employees for their new store.

Available positions to apply for include department managers, assistant department managers and clerks, cashiers, courtesy clerks and a position for a receiver, administrative and scan coordinator.

Applicants interested in the event can apply online in advance. Walk-in applicants can also attend the event.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

