Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix man sentenced to 8.5 years for trying to hire hitman to kill mother of his children

May 2, 2024, 4:25 AM

Phoenix man sentenced to 8.5 years in prison in murder for hire plot....

A Phoenix man was sentenced to prison after trying to arrange the killing of the mother of his children.. (Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX– A Phoenix man was sentenced on Monday to 8 1/2 years in prison for trying to kill the mother of his children, authorities said.

Ali Joseph, 44, pleaded guilty on December 12, 2023, to one count of trying to arrange an interstate murder-for-hire plot, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

He wanted to kill his ex-wife to gain sole custody of their two minor daughters, according to court documents shared with KTAR News 92.3 FM.

Joseph told an undercover FBI source he wanted sole custody of his daughter for religious purposes and considered his ex-wife an “apostate,” the court documents said. He claimed the victim wouldn’t set their children on “the right path.”

Joseph eventually offered to pay an undercover FBI employee $3,000 to kill his ex-wife, prosecutors said.

RELATED STORIES

Joseph asked the person he thought was a hitman to disguise himself as a homeless person before attacking and robbing the victim as she left her workplace, the office said.

He gave a $1,000 down payment for the contract killing, along with photos of the victim and identifying information, prosecutors said.

Joseph even said he wanted the hitman to stab the victim in the neck to ensure her death, the office said.

The FBI led the investigation, while the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona, handled the prosecution.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Sprouts hosting hiring on May and 9 for new Phoenix store opening in June....

Bailey Leasure

Sprouts hosting hiring events for new store opening in June

Sprouts Farmers Market hosting hiring events for a new store opening in North Phoenix in June on May 8 and 9 in Phoenix.

6 minutes ago

BuildItAZ Apprenticeship Initiative construction workers...

Serena O'Sullivan

5 construction apprenticeship programs get over $650K to support Arizona jobs

Thanks to the BuildItAZ Apprenticeship Initiative, five construction apprenticeship programs got grant awards to expand their workforces.

25 minutes ago

Senior isolation can worsen health issues, Banner Health says...

Serena O'Sullivan

Free Banner Health class in Sun City taught seniors how to safely find love and friends online

To fight senior isolation, which can hurt an older person's mental and physical well-being, Banner Health held a dating class on Tuesday.

36 minutes ago

This image released by ABC News shows Robin Roberts, left, during an interview with Brittney Griner...

Associated Press

Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner says she thought about killing herself while in Russian jail

Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner says she thought about killing herself during her first few weeks in a Russian jail after her 2022 arrest.

7 hours ago

Beat the Heat new ASU free to play video game...

KTAR.com

ASU releases free online video game to teach children about heat safety

ASU recently released a free-to-play online game accessible by web browsers called "Beat the Heat." It teaches kids about heat safety.

9 hours ago

New Whole Foods grocery store to Scottsdale...

KTAR.com

Whole Foods taking over former Fry’s space near Old Town Scottsdale

A new Whole Foods grocery is coming to the Downtown East Shopping Center in Scottsdale, replacing a 48-year-old Fry's grocery store.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Phoenix man sentenced to 8.5 years for trying to hire hitman to kill mother of his children