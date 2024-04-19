Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police make arrest in 9-year-old cold case murder

Apr 18, 2024, 10:04 PM | Updated: 10:23 pm

Iram Quintana...

The Phoenix Police Department arrested Iram Quintana, the main suspect of a 2014 murder, while investigating a trespassing call on Tuesday. (Phoenix Police Department photo)

(Phoenix Police Department photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man suspected of killing a victim in 2014 was arrested on Tuesday, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Authorities arrested Iram Quintana, 24, while investigating a trespassing call on Tuesday.

Police found Quintana at an abandoned property near 12500 North 28th Drive.

RELATED STORIES

He was taken into custody without incident and booked into jail for second-degree murder.

Why he was connected to the 2014 cold case murder

The alleged murder took place on Sept. 23, 2014.

Phoenix police officers responded to a call of a shooting near 9800 North 9th Avenue. They arrived to find the body of 19-year-old Pedro Antunez-Andrade.

Detectives later determined that Quintana, who was 15 at the time, was the main suspect.

Police believed that he had fled to Mexico. Phoenix homicide detectives established probable case and issued an arrest warrant for Quintana prior to Tuesday’s arrest.

