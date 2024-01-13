Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

2nd convicted killer gets life in prison for role in 2020 Scottsdale murder-for-hire plot

Jan 12, 2024, 8:00 PM

Mugshots of Jose Antonio Beltran, left, and Adrian Arthur Espinosa, two men convicted of killing a ...

Jose Antonio Beltran, left, and Adrian Arthur Espinosa were convicted of killing a woman in Scottsdale, Arizona, in December 2020. (Scottsdale Police Department Photos)

(Scottsdale Police Department Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A second convicted killer was sentenced to life in prison this week for his role in a murder-for-hire plot that left a Scottsdale woman dead three years ago, authorities said.

Jose Antonio Beltran, 31, was found guilty of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree burglary in September 2023, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

A judge sentenced him Monday to natural life in prison plus two 20-year terms for the Dec. 8, 2020 shooting.

A co-defendant, Adrian Arthur Espinosa, was previously sentenced to life in prison in April 2023.

What is known about Scottsdale murder-for-hire plot?

The men were convicted of fatally shooting one woman and trying to kill two others after breaking into a home in the area of 90th Street and Sweetwater Avenue, near Thunderbird Road and the Loop 101 Pima Freeway.

RELATED STORIES

The Scottsdale Police Department identified the victim as 53-year-old Andrea Marina Garcia.

Prosecutors say the shooting was part of a murder-for-hire plot, but the motive behind the killing was never revealed.

“This family has been robbed of a lifetime with their loved one all at the hands of a callous individual,” County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a press release Friday.

“Our prosecutors worked tenaciously to bring this defendant to justice, which will keep him from hurting anyone else in the community.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on student loan debt forgiveness, in the Roosevelt Room of the Wh...

Associated Press

Some Americans will get their student loans canceled in February as Biden accelerates his new plan

The Biden administration will start canceling student loans for some in February as part of a plan nearly six months ahead of schedule.

4 hours ago

Mug shot of 18-year-old Garrett Bagshaw who was arrested in connection to an assault on Nov. 18. (X...

KTAR.com

PCSO announces 2nd arrest made in assault case involving alleged Gilbert Goon

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb announced a second arrest was made in an assault case that involved a suspect who allegedly admitted to being a Gilbert Goon.

6 hours ago

Rick Kuehner, father of a boy who was allegedly beaten by members of the Gilbert Goons. (KTAR News ...

KTAR.com

Father of a victim beaten by Gilbert Goons frustrated with group and authorities

A father of a boy beaten by the Gilbert Goons is frustrated by the lack of action taken by authorities in rounding up the group.

7 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Father of a victim beaten by Gilbert Goons frustrated with inaction from authorities

Rick Kuehner, father of a boy who was allegedly beaten by members of the Gilbert Goons joined Gaydos and Chad to talk about his frustrations with the group, authorities inaction and the impact of the attack on his son. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

7 hours ago

Gov. Katie Hobbs released her executive budget proposal for the 2025 fiscal year. (Photo by Kevin D...

Tom Kuebel

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs releases budget proposal for 2025 fiscal year

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs released her executive budget proposal for the 2025 fiscal year. Her second as the highest-ranking executive in the state.

8 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Harmony in diversity: 29th annual Chandler Multicultural Festival returns this weekend

Celebrate Chandler's 29th annual Multicultural Festival this weekend as it honors unity, diversity and shared experiences.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

2nd convicted killer gets life in prison for role in 2020 Scottsdale murder-for-hire plot