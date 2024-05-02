PHOENIX — Five construction and trades apprenticeship programs in Arizona will benefit after receiving a $650,000 federal grant, officials announced on Tuesday.

The cash allocation is the first phase of Gov. Katie Hobbs’ BuildItAZ Apprenticeship Initiative.

The program supports the expansion of Arizona’s workforce of skilled construction workers. In fact, Hobbs hopes this initiative will double the number of registered apprentices in construction trades by 2026.

“From electricians to heavy equipment operators and more, Arizona needs trades and craftspeople to support our thriving economy,” Hobbs said in a press release. “At the same time, we are opening paths to opportunity for workers in every corner of our state by eliminating barriers to effective training programs.”

The funds, which represent the BuildItAZ Apprenticeship Initiative’s first round of investments, will create additional training capability for at least 1,500 apprentices over the next two years.

New BuildItAZ Apprenticeship Initiative supports Arizona economy

The five grantees that will benefit from the $650,000 infusion of funds are:

Arizona Building Trades and Council

Phoenix Electrical Joint Apprenticeship and Training Program

Rummel Construction

The Laborers Training and Retraining Trust of Arizona

Tucson Electrical Joint Apprenticeship and Training Program

Part of the funding for this grant program comes from Arizona’s federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funding through the Office of Economic Opportunity.

The state agency leads the implementation of BuildItAZ.

Office of Economic Opportunity CEO Carlos Contreras said it will help Arizonans find well-paying jobs.

“These grants and partnerships with high quality registered apprenticeship programs will offer financial assistance for first-year tuition, books and more for roughly 250 new apprentices in the next year who will be earning while learning in a high growth and well paying job in the building trades,” Contreras said in the release.

