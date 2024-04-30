Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Community colleges across Arizona to offer new scholarships for high-demand jobs

Apr 29, 2024, 8:00 PM

Arizona Community College Workforce Scholarship Program starts...

A new $4.5 million statewide scholarship will help students attending one of Arizona's 10 independent community college districts. (Maricopa Community Colleges photo, left, Pexels photo, right)

(Maricopa Community Colleges photo, left, Pexels photo, right)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Community colleges around Arizona will start offering a new scholarship program to students seeking high-demand jobs.

Aid from the Arizona Community College Workforce Scholarship Program will help students prepare for lucrative jobs, according to a Maricopa Community College announcement last week. 

Approximately $4.5 million in federal funding will be distributed statewide in the form of student aid.

Gov. Katie Hobbs said this scholarship will help Arizonans take advantage of the fact that more people, businesses and corporations are migrating to the state.

“This scholarship, along with our many other ongoing workforce development efforts, will allow us to grow our own talent,” Hobbs said in an announcement.

How does the Arizona Community College Workforce Scholarship Program work?

The scholarship offers students the opportunity to earn a two-year associate degree or a four-year bachelor’s degree. They can also earn certificates and training they need to qualify for well-paying jobs that are in high demand.

RELATED STORIES

The scholarship will focus on supporting students pursuing careers in one of these industries:

  • Advanced manufacturing, including semiconductors
  • Health care
  • IT/cyber security/broadband/data analytics
  • Education and early education
  • Construction/trades/HVAC
  • Aerospace/defense
  • Veterinary technology
  • Dental hygienists and dental assistants
  • Tractor trailer driving
  • Insurance appraisers
  • Paralegal/legal assistants

Each community college will focus on the regional industries that reflect the community’s job needs, according to Hobbs.

For instance, the Maricopa County Community College District offers support in 10 of the 11 high-growth fields listed above.

Which Arizona colleges are taking part in the new scholarship?

Authorities will distribute the funds, which come from the American Rescue Act Plan, to Arizona’s 10 independent community college districts. Some of the schools offering the scholarship include:

  • Arizona Western College
  • Central Arizona College
  • Cochise College
  • Coconino Community College
  • Eastern Arizona College
  • Maricopa Community Colleges
  • Mohave Community College
  • Northland Pioneer College
  • Pima Community College
  • Yavapai Community College

The participating colleges serve 250,000 students throughout Arizona.

