Temporary poll workers needed: 1,500 jobs in Maricopa County...

PHOENIX — Election officials in Maricopa County are looking to hire 2,000 temporary workers before Arizona’s election season is in full swing.

That includes 1,500 temporary poll workers and 500 other open positions, according to an announcement from Maricopa County Elections.

Deputy Elections Director for Communications Jennifer Liewer said officials want to hire now to ensure the July 30 primary election goes smoothly.

“Recruiting, processing and training election workers begins long before election day,” Liewer said in a press release.

Officials will host an in-person, on-the-spot hiring event at the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Training Center Auditorium on Friday.

Interviews will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, as well as 3-5 p.m.

Temporary poll workers, ballot couriers, clerks, trainers and more all needed

In addition to needing poll workers, officials also have to fill nearly 500 positions to support early voting, tabulation and other functions. Here are some of the jobs that are available:

Warehouse drivers

Technical support

Ballot couriers

Clerks

Staff trainers

Recruiters

Tabulation staff

Ballot processing boards

Hotline support staff and more

Some of these positions last from a few days to a few months. Workers must be registered to vote and pass a background check to be hired. They also have to be willing to work with members of all political parties.

In addition to hourly pay, which ranges from $14.35 to $21, eligible workers will get a $1,250 incentive, according to Maricopa County Elections.

“One of the greatest parts of being an election worker is having the opportunity to meet and assist people in your community,” Liewer said. “All employees are trained to do their jobs based on Arizona laws to ensure the integrity of voting in Maricopa County.”

Prospective part-timers can look through open positions and apply to a job online.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.