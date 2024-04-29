Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Avondale man arrested after fatal shooting leaves man dead in front of his Tolleson home

Apr 29, 2024, 4:44 PM

Avondale man accused of murder after man found dead in Tolleson...

Shymir Collins, pictured above, is 19, authorities said. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An Avondale man has been arrested and charged with murder after police found a man dead in Tolleson last week.

Shymir Erik Collins, 19, was arrested on Saturday.

He allegedly took part in a robbery with the intention to steal $500 and a Glock 21 pistol the day before, according to arrest documents.

Officers with the Phoenix Police Department found the aftermath of the alleged homicide at around 1 p.m. on Friday. An emergency call brought them to the area of 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road. They found the victim’s body with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the roadway in front of his house, arrest documents said.

How did police identify the Avondale man as their suspect?

Detectives used a residential security area in the neighborhood to pinpoint Collins’ car, a gray Nissan Versa, which had allegedly driven to the victim’s home prior to the murder.

The car left bloody tire tracks in the roadway directly west of the victims’ body on Payson Road. Audio from the camera also picked up three gunshots ringing out right before 1 p.m., arrest documents said.

Detectives who searched the victim’s residence allegedly found an empty gun case for a .45-caliber Glock 21 pistol.

“During a search of the victim’s bedroom, investigators located an amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia/packing, which indicated the victim was possibly selling drugs,” according to arrest documents.

Investigators eventually identified Collins as the driver of the car, which had blood throughout its interior and exterior, as well as inside the tire treads, the arrest documents said.

During an interview with police, Collins allegedly said he and a friend went to the victim’s house to buy marijuana.

He also decided to buy a Glock 21 pistol from the victim after hearing the gun had an altered switch, arrest documents said.

How did the victim whose body was found in Tolleson die?

While the victim went into his house to get the gun, Collins and his friend allegedly talked about taking the gun and not paying $500 for it, arrest documents said.

Collins allegedly told police that his friend shot the victim while he sat in the back seat.

Collins also told police his friend removed the victim from his car after the shooting, leaving him on the roadway, arrest documents said. Collins allegedly took the illegally modified gun, while his friend took the money.

Investigators later found the victim’s gun in Collins’ closet, hidden under clothing, arrest documents said.

Collins allegedly admitted to trying to sell the gun online before police arrested him.

He is currently on a $1 million bond. He faces one charge of first-degree murder, one charge of armed robbery and one charge of possessing a prohibited weapon.

