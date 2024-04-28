PHOENIX — A Queen Creek high school teacher was arrested on Friday for inappropriate behavior with a student, authorities said.

Brett Smith, 56, was a teacher at Crismon High School, according to the Queen Creek Police Department.

Police responded to the school, which is at 21942 E. Riggs Road, on April 19, authorities said. They had received reports of an incident between a teacher and a student.

It is unclear whether Smith is still employed at the high school, however.

What is the high school teacher accused of doing?

QCPD spokesperson Jennifer Lamis said Smith showed an “inappropriate image” to a student.

“The Queen Creek Police Department is committed to the safety of this community, especially our youth,” Lamis said in a statement.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation, she added.

