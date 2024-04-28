PHOENIX — Silent Witness, in conjunction with the Glendale Police Department, are seeking help from the community in identifying the suspect(s) involved with the 2019 stabbing death of Carlos Chavez.

On Dec. 8, 2019, the then 36-year-old Chavez was walking to his apartment in the area of Camelback Road and 58th Avenue, police said. An unknown assailant got out of the passenger side of a car and stabbed Chavez to death.

According to detectives, the car involved was an older white four-door Toyota Corolla.

“With detectives searching and family still in mourning, community involvement may be the break this case needs,” police said in a press release.

Silent Witness hosted members of the Chavez family to share how their loss has affected them on April 25, and community members were invited to attend.

If you have any information regarding this case, you may contact Silent Witness at 480-W-I-T-N-E-S-S, 480-948-6377, or 480-T-E-S-T-I-G-O for Spanish speaking.

Silent Witness is offering a reward up to $500 for information about the case.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.