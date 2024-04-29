Close
Shoplifting suspect shot by Glendale police officer taken to jail after release from hospital

Apr 29, 2024, 11:41 AM | Updated: 11:42 am

Mugshot of Gohan Kancab, a shoplifting suspect who was shot by a Glendale police officer on Sunday,...

Gohan Kancab, a shoplifting suspect who was shot by a Glendale police officer on Sunday, April 28, 2024, was released from the hospital and taken to jail. (Surprise Police Department Photo)

(Surprise Police Department Photo)

PHOENIX – A shoplifting suspect who was shot by a Glendale police officer over the weekend is out of the hospital and in jail, authorities announced Monday.

Gohan Kancab, 26, was booked on six counts, including charges of aggravated assault and shoplifting, according to jail records. His bond was set at $75,000.

Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. Sunday to reports of a man shoplifting from a hardware store near 51st and Glendale avenues and brandishing a gun as he was leaving, according to the Surprise Police Department, which is handling the investigation as part of the West Valley Incident Response Team.

Kancab allegedly pointed a “simulated firearm” at the first officer to reach the scene, police said. The officer fired at the suspect multiple times, hitting him in the left shoulder.

Kancab was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that weren’t life-threatening and taken to jail after his release later the same day.

The officer who shot Kancab is a two-year veteran of the Glendale Police Department with 11 years of law enforcement service.

The incident was recorded on the officer’s body-worn camera and dash camera, police said.

The is an updated version of story originally published on April 28, 2024.

