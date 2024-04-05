Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

JIM SHARPE

AZ Political Podcast: Democratic political consultant Stacy Pearson hits the hottest topics

Apr 5, 2024, 4:15 AM

Jim Sharpe's Profile Picture

BY JIM SHARPE


KTAR.com

On the first AZ Political Podcast of Q2, Jim Sharpe discusses the Q1 fundraising haul that Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Ruben Gallego enjoyed and Joe Biden’s ability to win over Arizona voters on the economy.

Sharpe also discusses the shrinking number of registered Democrats in Arizona and this year’s races for Maricopa County Attorney and Maricopa County Sheriff.

Jim’s guest, Democratic political consultant Stacy Pearson of Lumen Strategies, knows a lot about that final topic: She led Paul Penzone’s successful 2016 campaign to unseat Joe Arpaio as Maricopa County Sheriff — a job Arpaio held for 24 years.

RELATED STORIES

And finally, in his weekly Poli-Take, Jim suggests who Joe Biden needs to tap in order to successfully talk about the economy to voters — instead of sounding like he’s talking to economists.

AZ Political Podcast is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Jim Sharpe

...

KTAR Video

Video: Are there enough youth mental health counselors in Arizona?

Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

3 days ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Are there enough youth mental health counselors in Arizona?

Tuesday’s Sharper Point commentary is about why there aren’t enough mental health counselors in Arizona. Jim Sharpe explains how impactful this could be. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

3 days ago

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 31: In this photo illustration, a teenager uses her mobile phone to ac...

Jim Sharpe

Social media plus post-2010 tech equals troubled teens

KTAR News host Jim Sharpe expands on the troubles teens are faced in a post-2010 social media world and how to fix some problems.

4 days ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Why social media plus post-2010 tech equals troubled teens

Many parents have begun to wonder why teen issues with anxiety and depression have grown in recent years. Jim Sharpe takes a closer look at what may be the root of the problem and what can be done to mitigate issues. Video: Arin Shae and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

4 days ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Study suggests belief benefits, even beyond the Easter Bunny

In Jim Sharpe’s ‘Sharper Point Commentary’ he talks about a study that says you don’t have to believe in the Easter Bunny but you might want to believe in something. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

7 days ago

Follow @JimSharpe...

Jim Sharpe

AZ Political Podcast: Adrian Fontes speaks on threats against election officials

On this week's AZ Political Podcast, Jim Sharpe interviews Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes about a variety of election topics.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

AZ Political Podcast: Democratic political consultant Stacy Pearson hits the hottest topics