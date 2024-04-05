On the first AZ Political Podcast of Q2, Jim Sharpe discusses the Q1 fundraising haul that Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Ruben Gallego enjoyed and Joe Biden’s ability to win over Arizona voters on the economy.

Sharpe also discusses the shrinking number of registered Democrats in Arizona and this year’s races for Maricopa County Attorney and Maricopa County Sheriff.

Jim’s guest, Democratic political consultant Stacy Pearson of Lumen Strategies, knows a lot about that final topic: She led Paul Penzone’s successful 2016 campaign to unseat Joe Arpaio as Maricopa County Sheriff — a job Arpaio held for 24 years.

And finally, in his weekly Poli-Take, Jim suggests who Joe Biden needs to tap in order to successfully talk about the economy to voters — instead of sounding like he’s talking to economists.

