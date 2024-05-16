Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Winding highway to Grand Canyon National Park North Rim opens through fall

May 15, 2024, 8:00 PM

State Route 67 reopens for the season....

State Route 67 reopened for the summer and fall on May 15, 2024, (Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The highway that leads to the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park has reopened through the fall.

RELATED STORIES

State Route 67 — a 40-mile, winding highway that connects with US 89A at Jacob Lake — was opened on Wednesday after being closed since Dec. 4, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The reopening coincides with the opening of the North Rim.

SR 67 is shut down every year for several months because ADOT doesn’t clear snow from the highway due to safety concerns created by severe weather. Guest accommodations at or near the North Rim are also closed during the winter and spring seasons.

Here’s how to get to the North Rim

For drivers who want to reach the North Rim from Flagstaff, take US 89 north approximately 110 miles to Bitters Springs, then travel west on US89A for 60 miles. Once drivers reach Jacob Lake, travel south on SR 67.

Visitors can learn more about North Rim services available now online.

The South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park is open year-round.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

From left to right: Marlene Galán-Woods, Amish Shah, Andrei Cherny....

Serena O'Sullivan

Watch: Arizona Congressional District 1 Democratic primary debate

The Arizona District 1 Democratic primary debate took place on May 15. Six candidates shared their opinions on various topics.

5 hours ago

A reported explosion at the TSMC plant in north Phoenix hospitalized one person on May 15, 2024. (G...

KTAR.com

Construction worker hospitalized after explosion at TSMC plant in Phoenix

A construction worker was hospitalized following an explosion at the TSMC plant in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

6 hours ago

Thirteen people were displaced after Phoenix apartment fire...

Serena O'Sullivan

13 residents displaced after downtown Phoenix apartment fire

Thirteen people were displaced after an apartment fire raged through nine units on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

7 hours ago

Arizona sued Amazon on May 15, 2024. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)...

KTAR.com

Arizona suing Amazon over Prime cancellation process, ‘Buy Box’ algorithm

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced Wednesday the state is suing Amazon over its Prime cancellation process and "Buy Box" algorithm.

8 hours ago

Layers of Concertina are added to existing barrier infrastructure along the U.S. - Mexico border ne...

Kevin Stone

Arizona Chamber of Commerce leader explains opposition to HCR2060, aka Secure the Border Act

The leader of Arizona’s largest business advocacy group explained Wednesday why he opposes HCR2060, aka the Secure the Border Act.

9 hours ago

A man was fatally shot in Phoenix on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (AP File Photo)...

KTAR.com

Suspect sought after man fatally shot overnight in Phoenix

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot in Phoenix on Tuesday, authorities said.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Winding highway to Grand Canyon National Park North Rim opens through fall