PHOENIX — The highway that leads to the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park has reopened through the fall.

State Route 67 — a 40-mile, winding highway that connects with US 89A at Jacob Lake — was opened on Wednesday after being closed since Dec. 4, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The reopening coincides with the opening of the North Rim.

SR 67 is shut down every year for several months because ADOT doesn’t clear snow from the highway due to safety concerns created by severe weather. Guest accommodations at or near the North Rim are also closed during the winter and spring seasons.

Here’s how to get to the North Rim

For drivers who want to reach the North Rim from Flagstaff, take US 89 north approximately 110 miles to Bitters Springs, then travel west on US89A for 60 miles. Once drivers reach Jacob Lake, travel south on SR 67.

Visitors can learn more about North Rim services available now online.

The South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park is open year-round.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.